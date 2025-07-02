Gavi warns the locker room in case Ter Stegen leaves: 'The captain's armband is for...'

Gavi is a key piece for Barça. Although he hasn't had many opportunities with Hansi Flick, his commitment, work, and intensity keep setting the tone inside the locker room. The "6" is considered by many as the captain without an armband, being one of the club's most influential figures.

| Europa Press

Gavi is aware that he has a guaranteed spot for next season, but he also knows that not all his teammates can say the same. The most evident case is the team captain, Ter Stegen, who is halfway out of the Catalan club. Joan García's arrival will reduce his prominence and send him to the bench, which has sparked rumors about his departure from the club.

With the World Cup just around the corner, the need to play regularly has become a priority for Ter Stegen. If nothing goes wrong, he will be Germany's starting goalkeeper at the major international event. For this reason, it's possible that Barça will let go of one of their most iconic players, which would change the locker room dynamic.

If Ter Stegen leaves, the armband will change hands

Although many inside the locker room believe that Gavi should be the next captain, the midfielder has another candidate in mind. According to some sources close to the locker room, Gavi supports the idea that Iñigo Martínez should be Barça's future captain. The Basque player, who has quickly integrated into the team, has shown his grit, commitment, and high level of dedication, becoming an essential pillar of the defense.

Even though Gavi is one of Barça's most outstanding players, he is clear that leadership in the locker room should be something natural. That's why, instead of advocating for himself as captain, he has pointed to Iñigo Martínez as his main candidate. Iñigo's ability to lead the defense and his strong character on the field make him worthy of wearing the captain's armband, and Gavi fully trusts him.

Without Ter Stegen, Iñigo Martínez will join the list of captains

With Ter Stegen's future still hanging in the air, Barça is facing a generational transition. Currently, the five captains of FC Barcelona are, not counting the German, Ronald Araújo, Pedri, Raphinha, and De Jong. Four vital names for the culé squad to which Iñigo Martínez could be added.

Iñigo Martínez's experience and his ability to lead in difficult moments make him an ideal option to take the armband. In addition, he has the full support of the group. Players like Gavi are very clear that Iñigo is ready to take the step.