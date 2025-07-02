Gonzalo García pulls the lever, €27M saved: Madrid are clear about it

Gonzalo García is the big surprise at Real Madrid in the Club World Cup. The youth academy player, who has shown his talent in the reserve team with 25 goals in 36 matches, has broken every possible record. Now, with his opportunity in the first team, he is leaving his mark.

Despite being a young player, Gonzalo García has made the most of the opportunity Xabi Alonso has given him. In four matches played, he has scored 3 goals and provided one assist. However, beyond the statistics, what stands out are the positive impressions he is leaving on the field.

| @gonzalogarcia7_

Gonzalo García, a mix between Benzema and Joselu

Gonzalo García has shown that he is a key player in combination play, standing out for his ability to connect with his teammates. Not only that: he has also shown great composure in the box, becoming a constant threat to opposing defenses.

At his young age, the youth academy player has shown remarkable football maturity. His ability to adapt quickly to the first team has been one of the aspects that has most impressed both Xabi Alonso and his teammates. Meanwhile, his extraordinary performance in front of goal could change Real Madrid's plans.

Gonzalo García activates the lever, €27 million ($27 million) saved: Madrid are clear about it

Despite his good performance, the reality is that Gonzalo García won't have it easy. To begin with, it should be noted that his position in the team is usually occupied by Mbappé, the undisputed star at Real Madrid. The French striker has had difficult days due to gastroenteritis, but he has already recovered and will surely start in the quarterfinals.

This scenario puts Gonzalo García in a tough spot. At his age, he needs playing time to keep developing and not remain in the shadow of a player like Mbappé. The club is aware of this and has made a decision that benefits him.

Following Xabi Alonso's request, who has asked for a new striker for the season, Real Madrid has decided to trust Gonzalo García. The club had planned to sign Patrick Schick, valued at €27 million ($27 million), but after the youth academy player's performance, they have decided not to move forward with that deal.

Gonzalo García will be Mbappé's only substitute and, therefore, will have more minutes than many expected. The trust in him is high, and his future at Bernabéu seems assured as he keeps growing under Xabi Alonso's guidance.