Xabi Alonso asks for his signing after seeing his photo wearing Madrid's jersey: 'He's TOP'

Xabi Alonso is delighted to be Real Madrid's coach. You can see it on his face and also in the way he works. The players notice it: the atmosphere is much more receptive than during Carlo Ancelotti's last period.

That connection has produced immediate results. Real Madrid are already in the Club World Cup quarterfinals after eliminating Juventus. The team plays with rhythm, energy, and, above all, with a clear idea of what Xabi Alonso wants.

| @realmadrid

New signings shine brightly

The new signings are performing at a high level. Alexander-Arnold contributes in attack, Gonzalo García takes advantage of every opportunity, and Dean Huijsen has surprised everyone. The young center-back has become the leader of the defense: his performance has convinced the coaching staff and the locker room.

With the defense well covered, Xabi Alonso is already thinking about other areas. His attention is focused on the midfield, a key area for his play style. In fact, for that area, Xabi has requested the signing of a player who has already posed with Real Madrid's jersey.

Kees Smit, Xabi Alonso's new target

Xabi Alonso is looking for a midfielder with vision and order, someone who can lead the team from the base. In that profile, Kees Smit fits perfectly, the latest gem of Dutch soccer who plays for AZ Alkmaar.

The young midfielder has attracted the interest of Europe's top clubs. Among them, Real Madrid, who are already following him closely. His talent, tactical ability, and youth make him a very attractive option for Madrid's future.

Kees Smit opens up

Beyond his footballing level, there is a detail that could make his arrival easier. In the last few hours, a photo of Kees Smit wearing Real Madrid's jersey has come to light. A gesture that hasn't gone unnoticed in Valdebebas.

The fact that the player is a Madridist at heart could tip the balance. In such a competitive market, every detail counts. The Madrid club knows it.

His price would be around 30 million euros

For now, AZ Alkmaar have valued their young star at about 30 million euros. It's a high figure, but manageable if Xabi Alonso gives his approval. The Basque coach is seriously considering signing Kees Smit, although no final decision has been made yet.

What is clear is that Real Madrid aren't taking their eyes off him. Kees Smit is on Madrid's radar, and his future could very soon be at Santiago Bernabéu.