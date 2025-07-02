Bombshell! Fermín López already has a price to leave Barça: Deco is responsible

In recent hours, the culé environment has been shaken in a surprising way due to a completely unexpected piece of news. Barça is willing to listen to offers for Fermín López, a statement that has left many speechless. This decision reveals that the club's plans for this summer are ambitious and that Deco won't hesitate to make very important moves in the transfer market.

Barça, which has worked for years to improve its financial situation, would only sell an asset like Fermín López if this were part of a much bigger strategy. The decision to allow the midfielder to leave could be linked to the intention to sign a higher-caliber player. It seems that Deco, the club's sporting director, knows exactly what he wants.

| Europa Press

Deco has a clear goal and Fermín López may be the one to go

Deco has already started to strengthen the team with the addition of Joan García, for whom Barça has paid 25 million euros. But the sporting director isn't stopping there. He wants one more signing and the sale of Fermín López could be decisive in achieving his goal.

Deco's great desire is Nico Williams, the talented winger from Athletic Club, who has a release clause of 58 million euros. According to some sources, the sale of Fermín López wouldn't be strictly necessary to sign Nico Williams, but it would be to ensure his registration in the squad.

The sale price for Fermín López has already been set

Although there are other players on the edge, such as Pau Víctor or Christensen, Fermín López has become the main candidate. According to reports, Deco has set an asking price of 60 million euros for the young midfielder. If any club is willing to pay this amount, Fermín López could be the one to go to allow Nico Williams to arrive.

The sale of Fermín López could mark the beginning of a new era at Barça. Although his departure isn't a top priority or 100% necessary, the price set by Deco makes it clear that the club doesn't rule out his exit. With the arrival of players like Nico Williams about to happen, the Catalan club could be willing to sacrifice Fermín to keep growing in the market.

Without a doubt, this is a truly ambitious move. Whenever he has played, Fermín López has shown he has enough quality to be part of the culé squad. However, it seems that if Deco has to choose between him and Nico Williams, the decision is clear.