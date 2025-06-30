Mercadona dares to break the rules: Juan Roig's move will surprise you

Mercadona has once again surprised everyone with an unexpected move that has captured everyone's attention. Juan Roig's company continues to focus on innovating and offering their customers what they need most. This move by Mercadona is not only smart, but it shows how they remain at the forefront of the market.

Amidst the rise in competition, Mercadona hasn't hesitated to shift their strategy. With a focus on quality and price, the brand is preparing to make a difference. This time, the change won't leave anyone indifferent.

Mercadona adjusts prices and keeps focusing on personal care

Mercadona keeps surprising with their pricing strategy, and this time, they've decided to adjust the cost of one of their most demanded personal care products. In a market full of alternatives, the Deliplus brand continues to stand out by offering effective solutions at competitive prices. A clear example is their bronzing mousse, which, after being one of consumers' favorites, has received a price drop that makes its purchase even more attractive.

This bronzing mousse is ideal for those who want a natural tan without having to be exposed to the sun. Its formula includes bronzing agents of natural origin, which guarantees a golden tone that doesn't look artificial. In addition, the mousse texture makes it easy to apply, allowing the product to spread evenly and without complications.

| Mercadona

Although the product was already popular for its effectiveness, the new price drop gives it an extra boost. From 7.50 euros, it now costs 6.70 euros, a reduction that doesn't go unnoticed by those who were looking for an affordable alternative for their skin care. This adjustment reflects Mercadona's policy of offering accessible products without sacrificing quality.

This isn't a launch or a new product, but rather a price adjustment that directly benefits the consumer. Even though it's a highly sought-after product, the change shows how the brand aims to adapt to the public's needs and offer solutions that fit different budgets. Without a doubt, this mousse remains an excellent option for those who don't want to complicate their lives with expensive and hard-to-use products.

Easy application and natural results with the bronzing mousse

One of the main advantages of Mercadona's bronzing mousse is how easy it is to apply. Unlike other tanning products, which can be hard to spread, this mousse glides easily over the skin. It also covers all areas evenly.

To get the best results, it's recommended to follow certain steps before using the product. First, it's key to exfoliate the skin well to remove dead cells, which allows the bronzer to be absorbed better and more evenly. It's also important to moisturize the driest areas, such as elbows or knees, to avoid unwanted spots.

| Mercadona

The mousse should be applied to clean, dry skin, spreading it in circular motions to make sure all areas are covered. After using it, it's crucial to wash your hands immediately to prevent residue from remaining on your palms. You should also wait for the product to be fully absorbed before getting dressed, which ensures that no residue is left on your clothes.

Although it's recommended to apply the mousse once a week, it's possible to repeat the application every 4 to 6 days depending on the desired result. Its formula, which doesn't stain clothes, makes this bronzer very practical and convenient for daily use. This way, you can enjoy a natural tan for longer without complications.

Prices and offers updated on 06/26/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes