Officials warn of an imminent collapse of emergency rooms in Catalonia

The public healthcare system in Catalonia is going through a critical moment. The Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF) has warned about a possible collapse of hospital emergency rooms in the coming weeks. The main causes: the closure of beds during the summer and the alarming shortage of healthcare staff.

According to union data, Institut Català de la Salut (ICS) isn't covering sick leaves, reduced working hours, leaves of absence, or staff vacations. This lack of coverage is causing serious consequences in the daily operation of health centers.

| Canva de Syda Productions

CSIF has reported that, in the past year, more than 3,000 positions have gone unfilled. This figure is reminiscent of the healthcare cuts in 2010, when thousands of professionals were removed from the public system. In the union's opinion, the current situation represents a setback similar to that time.

Closure of beds and work overload

One of the main problems highlighted is the seasonal closure of hospital beds. During the summer months, approximately 20% (un 20%) of beds are left unused.

This measure, usually taken for budgetary reasons, is creating a worrying scenario. Emergency rooms, which are already overwhelmed, could become completely collapsed if urgent measures aren't taken.

Healthcare staff are suffering the consequences of this lack of planning. CSIF reports that ICS workers are bearing a workload they consider unsustainable. They state that it's no longer possible to guarantee safe or dignified care, neither for patients nor for professionals themselves.

Risk in the face of a possible new health emergency

The situation is so critical that, according to the union, the system wouldn't be prepared to respond to a new emergency, such as a future pandemic. In CSIF's words: "There isn't enough staff to handle the current situation, much less to face a health crisis."

This warning highlights the fragility of the public health system in Catalonia. The lack of reinforcements, together with resource cuts, is pushing both professionals and patients to the limit.

Users, the most affected

CSIF points out that citizens are paying the consequences of this situation. Although taxes fund the health system, users aren't receiving the care they deserve. Waiting lists are getting longer, consultations are overwhelmed, and the level of care is deteriorating more and more.

They demand an immediate response from Departament de Salut

In light of this situation, the union organization has demanded an immediate solution from Departament de Salut and ICS management. They are calling for an urgent budget increase to fill all staff vacancies. They also request a structural plan to stabilize staffing and ensure proper operation of health centers.

For CSIF, acting now is vital to avoid a total collapse of the system. The situation, they say, can't wait any longer.