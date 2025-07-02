Barça confirm the biggest news of the year, it'll be official in October: 'Cat's thing isn't going...'

The transfer market doesn't stop, but Barça is also looking for new sources of income to finance new arrivals and to return to pre-pandemic revenue levels, which were very high. One of the main attractions of this season for Barça has been the birth of CAT, the mascot of Barça that was "created" to celebrate the club's 125th anniversary. CAT has become a real draw for Barça fans and now, the culer club is preparing major news that will become official this coming October 2025.

CAT is only a few months old, but it has already become a major media figure within the Barcelona ecosystem. Barça, aware of CAT's potential, is preparing major news for this coming October, a key month for the club to recover its extraordinary revenue. Barça plans to return to the new Spotify Camp Nou, but it also plans to announce major news related to CAT, the mascot of FC Barcelona today.

CAT, the mascot of FC Barcelona, has become one of Joan Laporta's greatest successes. The Catalan club considered creating an animated figure that would represent the values of the institution, and CAT was the result. After just a few months of existence, CAT has become a very beloved figure among culers and Barça wants to take advantage of this to profit in every way.

Barça confirms the biggest news of the year, it will be official in October: "CAT's thing isn't going..."

Currently, CAT is a true symbol of unity and joy for culer fans. It has become a mass idol, as its social media show: it already has over one million followers on Instagram. Not only that, but economically its appeal has been a pleasant surprise for Joan Laporta and the board, who enthusiastically celebrate the great reception it has received.

Barça launched a clothing collection inspired by CAT, "a wildcat native to Catalonia that carries in its DNA elements characteristic of Barça". However, Barça's economic formula inspired by CAT goes much further. Barça is preparing more major news about CAT and, if nothing goes wrong, it will become official this coming October.

CAT is already a reference for both children and adults and, therefore, Barça wants to take advantage of this to make a profit. According to "Jijantes", a media outlet led by Gerard Romero, FC Barcelona is working on the design and production of a plush toy in the shape of CAT, Barça's mascot. If nothing goes wrong, the plush toy will be available in the club's stores this coming October and it is expected to become a huge sales success.