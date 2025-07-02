Hansi Flick asks him to stay, but the contract renewal is on hold: goodbye Barça?

Hansi Flick has established himself as one of Barça's most successful bets in recent years. Since his arrival, the team has experienced a remarkable U-turnaround, even coming close to achieving glory in the desired Champions League.

His work has been key to the resurgence of the Catalan club and, looking ahead to next season, he is expected to remain the captain of the culé ship. He has renewed his contract until 2027, so we still have Hansi Flick for a while. However, it should be noted that he agreed to renew with Barça because he has free rein to make the decisions he deems appropriate.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick knows that in order to continue the success he has achieved, he needs to have the ability to make decisions without restrictions. The German coach has requested the necessary freedom to carry out his project in the way he considers most suitable. One of the most important aspects of his planning is the renewal of certain key players in the culé locker room, with Eric García being indispensable.

Eric García's case: will he stay or leave?

To everyone's surprise, Eric García has proven to be an important piece in Barça's machinery. Whether as a pivot, center-back, or full-back, his performance has been key to the team's good functioning. Hansi Flick is delighted with him.

The Catalan center-back has managed to earn the trust of the German coach and the rest of the squad, so renewing his contract is a priority. His contract with Barça ends in 2026. However, it seems that the situation is far from being solved, since the differences between Hansi Flick and Deco are more than evident.

Deco puts the brakes on Eric García's renewal

Despite Hansi Flick's desire, Eric García's renewal doesn't seem to be a priority for Deco, Barça's sporting director. Instead of focusing on ensuring the continuity of the Catalan center-back, Deco is more focused on finalizing Frenkie de Jong's renewal, another key pillar of the team. This lack of urgency to renew Eric García has caused some concern, since the player is under contract until 2026 and could leave for free once his contract ends.

However, even though it is not a priority, as long as Hansi Flick remains on the bench, Eric García will continue at FC Barcelona. The German coach is delighted with his performance and versatility: he can play in many positions and very well. Therefore, once Deco secures Frenkie's signature, his next objective will be to negotiate with Eric: that's what Flick has asked him to do.