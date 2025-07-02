Confirmed, Joan Laporta listens to the fans, but with conditions: 'Barça yes...'

Joan Laporta has listened to the demands of the culé fanbase and has confirmed the return of something very important for Catalans: the Grada d'Animació. This decision has been received with great enthusiasm, as many fans consider this section essential to revitalizing the atmosphere at Camp Nou. However, Laporta has made it clear that its return will come with certain conditions to prevent the mistakes of the past from being repeated.

Barça president has explained that the Grada d'Animació won't be a space free of restrictions. Although his main goal is to recover the vibrant atmosphere of Camp Nou, Joan Laporta assures that no disruption of order or safety will be allowed during matches. This has raised some doubts among fans, but it is understood that this is necessary to ensure a positive and controlled environment.

The key role of the fanbase in the decision

The fanbase has played a key role in this change of direction. Since Joan Laporta took over the presidency, communication with supporters has been constant, and the demand for the return of the Grada d'Animació was very clear. The return of this section shows that the club is listening to its supporters, recognizing the importance of the team feeling supported.

Although the news has been well received, the conditions for its implementation are clear. The Grada d'Animació will be implemented under strict codes of conduct, in order to prevent any disruption during the match. It will have 16,000 seats available (1.6000 localidades), but the most notable aspect is that the four groups that previously formed it (Almogàvers, Nostra Ensenya, Front 532, and Supporters Barça) won't have a place in the new space.

A step toward the revitalization of Camp Nou

The return of the Grada d'Animació is part of a broader project to revitalize Camp Nou. Joan Laporta has emphasized that this measure will help improve the fan experience. In addition, it is part of the efforts to modernize the stadium and restore the essence that has made the club famous.

With the return of the Grada d'Animació, Barça is beginning a new stage of recovery. Laporta has made it clear that the connection with fans is key to the club's future success. This return, scheduled for September, will be just the beginning of a series of changes that Barça needs to remain a global benchmark.