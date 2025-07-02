Alejandro Fernández challenges Salvador Illa after his threat in parliament

The PSOE crisis has wiped the smile off Salvador Illa's face and has abruptly ended the "pax catalana" that he had worked so hard to proclaim. The relative cordiality among the groups—except for a few exceptions—had set the tone for the current legislature. However, the corruption scheme involving Koldo García and Santos Cerdán, and Salvador Illa's appearance in the UCO report, have brought an escalation of tension in the Catalan Parliament.

This tension became evident during the plenary session on June 18, and yesterday it led to a clash between Alejandro Fernández and Salvador Illa. PP's leader said, "We already know who Chili is," and accused the President of having lied in the parliamentary chamber. Illa replied by threatening to take legal action.

"You've just made a serious mistake, a grave error that you're going to regret," Illa warned Fernández. Fernández replied by challenging him with a message on X. He stands by his statements and adds, "Neither the separatists silenced us, nor will their apprentices silence us."

Illa's anger was caused by Alejandro Fernández's claim about Salvador Illa's link to the scheme involving defective masks. The UCO report from the Guardia Civil included a statement from Koldo García about Salvador Illa. "He talks a lot with Chili," the statement said.

PP and Vox asked Salvador Illa in the parliamentary chamber who Chili is. He claimed not to know. Several media outlets have suggested that Chili is a Chinese businesswoman who sold defective masks to the Ministry of Health for a multimillion-euro sum.

This is what Alejandro Fernández repeated yesterday in Parliament, sparking the discussion described above. Fernández now acts as an extension of Genoa's strategy to wear down PSC, which is key to President Pedro Sánchez's survival in Moncloa. Meanwhile, Illa reacts with an unusual vehemence, showing a certain nervousness.

PPC and PSC bring the Madrid war to Catalonia

PSC convey a certain calm and assure that the PSOE crisis won't reach Palau. They are convinced that there is nothing against Salvador Illa, and that everything is part of a right-wing strategy to wear down Govern.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Fernández is using the PSOE crisis to raise the tone and gain ground as opposition leader against a disoriented Junts. Puigdemont can't carry out a tough opposition because he must support President Pedro Sánchez in Madrid. This leaves the way open for the right, not only for PP but also for Vox and Aliança Catalana.