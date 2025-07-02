Vox deputy Júlia Calvet reports a theft from her car after leaving parliament

Vox, along with PP and Aliança Catalana, is the party that has denounced the degradation of security in Catalonia with the most vehemence and the least reservations. The member of Parliament and national spokesperson for Youth, Júlia Calvet, has experienced it firsthand. This Tuesday, upon leaving the plenary session of the Catalan chamber, she found her car windows smashed.

| Parlament de Catalunya

The incident was reported by the member herself, who described it as a "damn disgrace." Calvet criticized those who "insist on continuing to say that there's no security in Barcelona."

According to her own account on X, her car was targeted in the parking lot even though "it's supposed to be monitored." The window was broken and everything inside was stolen. The member has received numerous messages of support, including from her colleagues such as fellow member Mònica Lora.

Vox in Catalonia has also expressed their outrage over the theft in an area monitored by cameras and permanently controlled by the police. "Today, our member experienced what thousands of Catalans suffer every day," they lamented in a tweet.

Messages of support for the member

The Vox member has received messages of support that regret the situation Barcelona is facing. Someone points out that around Parliament there are individuals who engage in such acts. "The damage these acts cause to the city's image is tremendous, especially if they happen daily with total impunity," Rafael notes.

Some suggest it may have been a political attack because she's a Vox member. Others question Júlia's version and claim it's a setup. There are even derogatory messages directed at the member.

Vox denounces insecurity

Júlia Calvet isn't the only Vox member who has recently reported insecurity experienced firsthand. Sergio Macián, also a member of Parliament, reported on social media last February an attempted robbery by a Maghrebi individual. In his case, it happened when he was about to catch the train, which served to raise awareness of the growing insecurity in public transportation.

Vox denounces the rise in crime and insecurity in Catalonia, blaming it on immigration policies and the leniency of successive governments. The party has made security the central issue of its political agenda this term. With this intention, they launched the "return ticket" campaign, calling for the deportation of foreigners who commit crimes.