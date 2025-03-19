Arrives at El Corte Inglés the Iconic Footwear Worn by Lady Di: Comfortable and for Only €25

For several summers, Princess Diana and Prince Charles enjoyed their vacations in Mallorca, being received at the Marivent Palace by King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofía. During these trips, the British royal family took advantage of the sun, the exquisite local cuisine, and the opportunity to experience an outdoor summer. All of this, far from the cold and rain characteristic of the United Kingdom.

Diana of Wales, a fashion icon, opted for a relaxed and sophisticated style during these days of rest. Her wardrobe choices included flowing pants with blouses, bermuda shorts with t-jerseys, and pencil skirts paired with jerseys. However, if there was something that captivated everyone, it was simple, comfortable shoes with a lot of elegance.

Now, several decades later, the heeled shoes that the princess popularized in the 80s have made a strong comeback in 2025. Among the photographs, there is an image of Lady Di sitting on the steps of Marivent with Prince Harry in her arms. There, the princess is wearing a red pencil skirt with a white jersey and ballet-style shoes with a discreet heel and slightly pointed toe.

A Shoe Popularized by Lady Di

This footwear, in its time, was the favorite of many grandmothers for its comfort and timeless style. Currently, it is once again a highly demanded option in the fashion world. At a time when flat shoes dominate trends, this design becomes the ideal alternative.

Especially for those who seek to gain a few inches without sacrificing comfort. Affordable fashion brands have incorporated modern versions of this footwear into their collections. All of this by manufacturing them in materials like extra-soft nappa leather and in versatile tones for everyday wear.

For those who wish to replicate Diana of Wales's style without spending a fortune, Hipercor offers a very similar option to what the princess wore in Mallorca in 1987. These are ballet flats with a heel made of nappa, available in their spring collection for only 25 euros. These shoes are ideal for pairing with both skirts and pants and reflect the timeless elegance that characterized Lady Di.

Fashion Always Comes Back

The return of this trend shows that fashion always finds ways to reinvent itself and pay tribute to great style icons. In fact, it is not the first time that Lady Di's models have been replicated over the years. Their comfort and elegance make them perfect for any era.

This time, Hipercor has opted for ballet-style shoes that perfectly fit what many customers are looking for. Indeed, being fashionable without spending a fortune is possible. Wearing them like Lady Di is another level.