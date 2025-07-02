The transfer market has officially opened and the first confirmed move involves Barça and Robert Lewandowski, the Polish striker at the club. Barça has already secured several signings, with Joan García and Nico Williams standing out, but they also wanted to sign a backup for Robert Lewandowski, who has finally found a new challenge. Joan Laporta confirms this, stating that Robert Lewandowski's replacement won't be signed in this transfer market and, therefore, will need to be secured in the next one.

Robert Lewandowski is under contract with Barça and the culer club won't force him to leave, especially since he's one of the top scorers in culer history. "Robert Lewandowski made a great effort to come to Barça and now we want to reward him for it," sources at Barça say, who also don't deny that the club is working to find him a replacement. Nobody at Barça is hiding it: Flick is counting on Robert Lewandowski, but the Polish striker will have less and less prominence and won't stay at Barça beyond next season.

Barça, however, had already secured the signing of a theoretical backup for Robert Lewandowski, but that player got tired of waiting and already has a new sporting project. Robert Lewandowski will therefore remain Barça's starting center forward and his 'natural' replacement will be Ferran Torres, although it's not ruled out that Barça could play with a false '9'. Hansi Flick's idea is heading in this direction and he'd try the Egarense Dani Olmo in that position, which currently has the fewest effective replacements.

Official: The theoretical backup for Robert Lewandowski moves on from Barça, has a new ambition

The summer transfer market is already heating up and Barça, beyond signing Nico Williams or Joan García, was also looking for a backup for Robert Lewandowski. There's a big difference between saying and doing, and that's exactly what happened in this case, since Barça, constrained by finances, won't sign a backup for Robert Lewandowski. Thus, the theoretical backup for Robert Lewandowski couldn't wait and already has a new team, as confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano, a transfer market specialist.

The theoretical backup for Robert Lewandowski was going to be the Canadian striker Jonathan David, who excelled this past season at Lille in France's Ligue 1. Jonathan David was very close to signing for Barça, but will ultimately sign for Juventus, who lost this Tuesday in the Club World Cup round of 16 against Madrid.

Barça wanted David to be the 'provisional' replacement for Robert Lewandowski, but the center forward didn't fully convince, especially since Barça wants to wait for Julián Álvarez. That being said, Barça will stand firm with Robert Lewandowski and 'save up' to break the piggy bank during the next summer transfer market, when they'll look to sign Álvarez.