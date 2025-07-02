Lamine Yamal reacts to Barça's big news, it's now official: 'It smells like champions'

Lamine Yamal wants to keep writing his own story in golden letters. After more than deserved holidays, the young FC Barcelona talent is already counting the days until he returns to work. July 13 is a key date on his calendar, because not only will he return to the culé discipline, but he will also experience a very special day for several reasons.

On that day, Lamine will turn 18 years old, will officially sign his contract renewal with Barça, and, in addition, it will be announced that he will wear the number "10" starting next season. A legendary number worn by figures like Ronaldinho, Messi, or Rivaldo, and that will now be handed to one of the greatest prospects to come out of La Masia.

Without a doubt, Lamine Yamal is about to experience one of the most exciting days of his life, but the good news doesn't end there. Barça wants him as the standard-bearer of their new era. That's why the club has chosen him as the main figure of a very special event: the presentation of the new jersey for the upcoming season.

Lamine Yamal, protagonist of Barça's new jersey

The club posted a promotional video on their social media showing several players wearing the new kit. Among them are Lewandowski, Fermín, Pedri, Balde, Raphinha, and, of course, Lamine Yamal. In the video, the players share their impressions about the jersey, which has been very well received by the fans.

"It's beautiful," says Lewandowski, reflecting the general feeling, but the big star of the video has been, once again, Lamine Yamal. With his usual confidence, he didn't hesitate to throw out a provocative phrase or two. At one point in the clip, he recalls with a smile: "Do you know what I liked? The 0-4 at Bernabéu."

However, the comment that has sparked the most reactions was another one. While looking at the new jersey, Lamine Yamal drops a phrase full of excitement: "This smells like Champions." A statement that has gone viral and connects directly with Barça's main goal for next season.

The Champions League is once again in the spotlight. After several years of disappointments in Europe, the Catalan club wants to return to the top and Lamine Yamal knows it. He knows he will be one of the team's leaders in that mission: Barça have bet on him, and he is ready to respond.

With a new jersey, a new number, and his ambition intact, Lamine Yamal represents the future of a club that dreams big. Yes, as he says, this is starting to smell like Champions.