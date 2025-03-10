An Urgent Statement from Karla Sofía Gascón Sets Off Alarms: 'I Couldn't Breathe'

Karla Sofía Gascón has issued a statement where she says that "she couldn't even breathe" when she began receiving criticism. The actress, known for her role in the movie Emilia Pérez, has been at the center of controversy due to her old tweets resurrected from oblivion. These messages, which contained racist and Islamophobic comments, took a toll on her and have now raised alarms.

The absence in the promotion of the movie and her exclusion from potential nominations for Hollywood and French César awards reflect the impact of her words. In an emotional statement, Gascón has shared the deep pain she has felt throughout this process. "Lately, I've been the target of hurtful words," she states.

| Europa Press

She acknowledges that she has also spoken hurtful words in the past, made from fear and ignorance. "From my own pain," she adds, emphasizing that those words were never intentional. Despite her regret, Gascón emphasizes that her journey toward learning and change continues.

The actress sincerely apologizes to everyone she has offended at any point in her life. "Without excuse and without intending to justify any of my past actions," she expresses, asking forgiveness from those who felt hurt by her words. Additionally, Gascón commits to continue learning and listening to avoid making the same mistakes in the future.

Karla Sofía Gascón Breaks Her Silence

This act of humility and self-criticism reflects her willingness to grow. In her statement, Gascón also lashes out at those who have increased her suffering. She referred to fake accounts created in her name, which intensified the pain and confusion.

"Absurd and delusional accusations were made," the actress details, highlighting that those lies deepened her anguish even further. The situation escalated to the point where she felt completely trapped. The pressure was so overwhelming that Gascón came to contemplate the unthinkable.

"The pain was so great that I thought of the worst," she confesses. She acknowledged that the dark thoughts she went through were more intense than those she had in previous struggles. She reflects on the emotional burden she faced, wondering how people with fewer emotional resources would have reacted to a similar situation.

| Europa Press

Gascón also warns about the danger of responding to hate with more hate. "Offenses can't be erased with more offenses," she says. In her message, she complains about the death threats and constant harassment she has received.

The actress assures that, despite the difficulties, she will always be on the opposite side of fanaticism and irrationality. "I stand against patriarchy, fascism, dictatorships, abuse," she declares, reaffirming her commitment to humanity and respect. In her statement, Gascón makes it clear that she doesn't cling to any political flag.

Karla invites her followers to think beyond offenses and pain. Amid the controversy, the actress remains steadfast on her path to redemption and understanding. The hope for a more conscious and empathetic future is what motivates her message.