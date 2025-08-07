Official, Xabi Alonso asks and Ter Stegen already agrees, new signing for Madrid

Madrid, led by Xabi Alonso, has already started the shortest preseason in its history, and they're doing so with several objectives ahead, especially those linked to the transfer market. The club's transfer market under the presidency of Florentino Pérez is proving to be almost unbeatable, but Xabi Alonso wants to take advantage of Barça's problems to rely on Ter Stegen, the culer goalkeeper. Xabi Alonso and Ter Stegen keep a cordial relationship and have spoken in recent hours: Xabi Alonso asks and Ter Stegen confirms, Madrid already has a new unexpected signing.

Madrid counts on Courtois as the starting goalkeeper, but that doesn't mean Xabi Alonso, passionate about soccer, isn't closely following what's happening in the soccer world. The case of Ter Stegen at Barça is on everyone's lips, and apparently, Xabi Alonso wants to take advantage of it to finalize the signing of a new goalkeeper for Madrid. Courtois, who's 33 years old, will remain the starter, as his performance supports him, but Xabi Alonso is working on his replacement and is reportedly relying on Ter Stegen, the German goalkeeper from Barça.

| Europa Press

Ter Stegen won't stay at Barça and, apparently, he could join the ranks of Real Madrid. For now, what has happened is that Xabi Alonso has contacted Barça's goalkeeper, who is going through a difficult time at FC Barcelona. If nothing changes, Ter Stegen will stop being Barça's captain this Thursday, as Barça has opened a disciplinary file after he refused to sign his medical report.

Official, Xabi Alonso asks and Ter Stegen already accepts, new signing for Madrid

Xabi Alonso knows that Ter Stegen is having a hard time and has reached out to him: they keep a cordial relationship, especially because Alonso used to coach in Germany. Ter Stegen is very likely not to stay at Barça beyond the winter transfer market, so he's preparing the ground and looking for future options. One of these could be joining Xabi Alonso, although, for now, everything is just starting: Madrid is interested in knowing Ter Stegen's opinion, the culer goalkeeper.

Madrid is looking for a new goalkeeper and Xabi Alonso has contacted Ter Stegen: new signing on the way, signed by president Florentino Pérez, as was to be expected. Clearly, Ter Stegen won't be Madrid's goalkeeper, but Xabi Alonso has reached out to the German to ask him about a young goalkeeper with a promising future.

Xabi Alonso calls Ter Stegen, goodbye Barça: "The signing is going to Madrid..."

Xabi Alonso doesn't want to sign Ter Stegen as a goalkeeper, but he could do so as a goalkeeping coach in the not-too-distant future. Madrid's coach values Ter Stegen highly, who could hang up his boots after the 2026 World Cup, which he'll play as a starter, as long as there are no surprises, with Germany. For now, Xabi Alonso has called Ter Stegen to ask him about Alexander Nübel, who, according to many experts and specialists, is the new Neuer.

Nübel, who's 28 years old and 6 ft. 4 in. tall (193 cm), is playing for Stuttgart on loan from Bayern Munich, and Xabi Alonso would like to sign him for Madrid: a future replacement for Courtois. Xabi Alonso has called Ter Stegen and the references from Barça's goalkeeper are more than positive: possible signing on the horizon by Real Madrid.