Breaking news, returns to Barça after negotiating with Joan Laporta: 'A legend is now a culer'

Joan Laporta knows that Barça is completing a great transfer market, but at the same time is working on several open fronts. Beyond the Ter Stegen case or the registrations that Barça still has pending, Joan Laporta has taken charge of negotiating the return of a legend to FC Barcelona. According to confirmation from Barça itself, the signing is already confirmed: he negotiates with Joan Laporta and signs his return to Barça to strengthen the club's culer legends team.

Barça is working to register its new signings, but at the same time has finalized the arrival or, rather, the return of a legend. Joan Laporta has many open projects and one of them is the Barça Legends team, which regularly plays some friendly matches in different parts of the world. Usually, these matches are against Real Madrid, which is why Barça is working to bring in the best legends: these are matches that generate excitement and Barça profits from them.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta not only profits economically, but also benefits in terms of visits and interactions on social media. For all these reasons, Joan Laporta has finalized the return of a legend to Barça: after negotiating for a couple of hours, Barça has managed to bring back a legendary Brazilian. Unlike what happens with the first team, Joan Laporta clears his mind by closing other deals, like this one linked to the Legends team, which will play a couple of friendlies against Madrid.

Breaking news, returns to Barça after negotiating with Joan Laporta: "A legend is already culer"

Joan Laporta has finalized the return of Paulinho, a former Brazilian footballer who left a great memory at Barça. Even though he spent very little time at Barça, culers have fond memories of Paulinho, whose impact is comparable to that of Aubameyang or Luuk de Jong. Now, Paulinho will return to Barça to strengthen the Barça Legends team, which will play a double friendly against Madrid in the United States.

blaugranas and Madridists will face each other in New Jersey and Florida on September 9 and 13, respectively. Barça has announced this, and has also released a promotional poster with the Brazilian Paulinho as the main star: Joan Laporta convinces him, he is the great new signing for the team.

For this match, Barça's coach, Albert Ferrer will be able to count on Rivaldo, Adriano, and Paulinho, and for the last two it will be their debut. "The rest of the Barça players who will take part in these two matches in the United States will be announced in the coming weeks," Barça has officially announced.