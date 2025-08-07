This week, the most useful product has arrived at Ikea: it sells a lot in the US

Keeping the kitchen tidy can be quite a challenge. Often, a lack of space or inadequate containers complicates organization. Fortunately, there are practical solutions that make it easier to keep everything in its place and visible.

Ikea has launched a new collection this week called Kössebär that's already a hit in the United States. It's a line of food storage containers with a vintage design reminiscent of kitchens from the past. This new release combines functionality with style, perfect for those seeking order and aesthetics.

A retro touch that's already a hit in the United States

The new Ikea collection is inspired by the “coastal grandma” style, a trend that's gained popularity online. This style combines classic and cozy elements with a nostalgic feel, and Ikea has managed to reflect it in their new products. The Kössebär line mainly features three types of food storage jars, which stand out for their design and practicality.

Two of these transparent jars have a ribbed design reminiscent of vintage glass. In addition, their lids are attached to the container, which prevents losing them over time, a common problem with other containers. They're ideal for preparing food in advance, such as overnight oats or homemade pickles.

The third jar in the collection has a different look; it's a deep brown color and features a removable lid accompanied by a matching spoon. This set is perfect for ingredients used daily, such as salt or sugar, since it makes access and measuring easier. There are no details yet about the exact dimensions, but the prices are very competitive: the transparent jars sell for $4.99 each (4,99 dólares), and the brown one costs $9.99 (9,99 dólares).

A complete collection for the kitchen

The Kössebär collection not only includes the jars, but also other products designed to give the kitchen that classic and practical touch. For example, Ikea has added an apron with a retro gingham print reminiscent of grandmothers' aprons, for just $9.99 (9,99 dólares). This detail, besides being useful, adds a very distinctive touch of style.

There's also a matching set of kitchen towels, sold in packs of two for an approximate price of $5.99 (5,99 dólares), according to All Recipes. These towels match the apron and jars, creating a harmonious set for those who value vintage aesthetics in their home.

In addition, Ikea has launched reusable bags with airtight seals, an attractive alternative to classic Ziploc plastic bags. These bags come with three vintage design patterns and matching labels to make organizing the pantry or fridge easier. They're ideal for those looking to reduce plastic use and keep their food fresh in style.

Currently, the Kössebär collection is already available in Ikea stores and can also be purchased on their website. This line has won over many consumers with its mix of functionality, affordable prices, and that vintage charm that never goes out of style.