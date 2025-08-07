Neither Fermín nor Casadó, Deco and Joan Laporta agree: 'We're selling him to Celta'

The first month of the transfer window has been very busy at Can Barça. Having learned from past mistakes, where many deals that seemed advanced ended up falling through, Deco has acted differently. Enjoying summer vacation is not something that the sporting director of FC Barcelona has exactly been able to afford.

However, Deco has accomplished everything he set out to do; at least, when it comes to arrivals. He closed the deal for Joan García very early and managed, this time, to strengthen the left winger position with Marcus Rashford. He has even allowed himself the luxury of signing a young prospect who has already made his mark on the first team, Roony Bardghji.

With part of the work done, now Deco must focus on outgoing transfers, which are almost as important as the arrivals. He has already brought in twelve million from players deemed surplus to requirements like Pau Víctor and Pablo Torre, and he has also managed to terminate Clement Lenglet's contract. There is a lot of talk about Fermín and Casadó, but the one who has moved ahead of everyone else to leave has been Iñaki Peña.

Iñaki Peña is living his last days at Barça

One of the departures that will happen almost inevitably is that of Iñaki Peña. The goalkeeper from Alicante is behind Joan García, Szczesny, and even Ter Stegen despite the current controversy. If that were not enough, even Diego Kochen got minutes during the Asian tour.

Iñaki Peña was the only one of the 30 drafted who did not play a single minute on the tour of Asia. It is clear, then, that he will not stay at Barça. Or, at least, that would be the case under normal circumstances.

The problem is that Barça's situation is not the most suitable for acting according to what we understand as normal. Iñaki Peña will leave, yes, but only if the FPF allows the registrations of Joan García and Szczesny. That is exactly what has caused him, as of today, with 8 days left before the start of LaLiga, to still be part of the Barça squad.

Celta await what happens with Iñaki Peña

In this context, Celta have emerged as one of his possible destinations. Even though the Vigo side have just signed Ionut Radu, the Romanian goalkeeper's first minutes have been far from what Claudio Giráldez had in mind. Two serious mistakes in preseason friendlies have led Celta to consider returning to the market for Iñaki Peña.

According to Sport, Celta have not forgotten about Iñaki Peña. If they ultimately decide to go for another goalkeeper, the Barça player would be the first option. However, only if he terminates his contract with Barça and, therefore, they would not have to pay any fee for his signing.

This, in principle, would not be a problem, since the Barça club is willing to let Iñaki Peña leave. However, as we said, the issue of the registrations of Joan García and Szczesny must be solved first.