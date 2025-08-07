Fermín López goes after Gavi and tells him to his face: 'We won't be a... anymore'

Gavi and Fermín López are two of the most valuable gems in Barcelona's squad. Both represent the young, combative, and committed spirit that the culé fans value so much. They are dedicated, passionate footballers who are always willing to give their all on the field.

In addition, they share a very special personal story. Both are Andalusian and they trained together at La Masia, where they forged a strong friendship. Their connection on and off the field has made them one of the most beloved duos in the culé locker room: Gavi and Fermín are untouchable for the fans.

| @FCBarcelona

There are rumors, but Gavi and Fermín may drift apart for another reason

In recent hours, their names have made headlines for a very different reason. Everything started with an enigmatic message that Fermín López posted on his social media and deleted shortly after. "Bad people never win, nor those who look the other way, nor those who make betrayal their way of life; it's only a matter of time."

Social media quickly filled with theories about the intended recipient of those words. Many pointed to Gavi, fueling rumors of an alleged rift between the two. According to some sources, their respective partners don't quite get along, which may have caused some discomfort.

Despite these speculations, sources close to Barça insist that the relationship between Gavi and Fermín remains excellent. They respect each other, support each other, and share many moments together. Beyond the supposed personal tension, what could really separate them is related to the transfer market.

Great offer for Fermín López!

Chelsea have burst onto the scene and want to sign Fermín López. The English club, current Club World Cup champion, is ready to make a significant offer. According to Estadio Deportivo, Chelsea would consider paying the €60 million ($60 million) that Barça are asking for the midfielder.

At Can Barça, they don't rule out this operation. The club's delicate financial situation forces them to consider proposals for players with a market. Meanwhile, a sale like Fermín López's would allow them to balance the books and free up salary mass.

The fans are divided. On one hand, they want Fermín to stay and grow alongside Gavi as a symbol of the new Barça. On the other hand, they understand that €60 million ($60 million) is a figure that's hard to refuse.

As things stand, what seemed like an eternal friendship could be living its final days in the culé locker room. If the transfer to Chelsea is finalized, Fermín and Gavi will no longer be teammates. The iconic Andalusian duo at Barça could dissolve sooner than desired.