Finally, Barça and Héctor Fort reach an agreement: 'It's the best for everyone'

In recent weeks, Héctor Fort's future has been one of the hottest topics on Barça's agenda. The club is certain that the best thing for his development is to look for a loan, but the player is reluctant to leave. Fort wants to stay on the squad and earn a spot, although the reality is quite different.

Although he played with some regularity under Xavi, Flick's arrival on the bench has completely changed the outlook for the young full-back. With Koundé as a regular starter and Eric García as his immediate replacement, Héctor Fort's options are reduced to being an emergency solution. That, combined with the lack of minutes during the preseason Asian tour, makes his situation unsustainable.

| @hctorforrt_

Héctor Fort reluctantly accepts

Héctor Fort has the ambition to stay and compete for a spot on the first team. He believes that training alongside players like Lamine Yamal helps him grow as a footballer. However, he is also aware that, at his age, the most important thing is to rack up minutes in official competition.

After several conversations with the sporting management and with Flick, Héctor Fort has accepted that leaving the culé locker room is the best thing for his progression. He is not short of offers, and teams like Valencia, Ajax, PSV, and Aston Villa have already expressed their interest to Barça. All of them guarantee him prominence and minutes, something that in the current culé context would be almost impossible.

15 million euro offer for Héctor Fort!

Although the ideal option would be a loan, in the last few hours Barça has received a lucrative transfer offer for Héctor Fort: Aston Villa is offering €15M. This formula could be very beneficial for all parties, and Deco's role will be key, as he is also aware that Valencia has requested his loan. If the Catalan club manages to keep a percentage of the homegrown player's rights and secures an affordable buy-back option, the operation could be considered a complete success.

In any case, the truth is that Héctor Fort's decision to leave has been very well received, since Flick wants a short and balanced squad. For the German coach, it is key to work with players who can enter the rotation with guarantees. In this sense, the homegrown player raised at La Masia doesn't fit that profile, as he has not managed to convince the German coach.

Héctor Fort is aware that his possible sale to Aston Villa or his loan to Valencia is not a farewell, but an opportunity. The club still trusts him and believes that, with a full season playing, he will be able to return much better prepared.