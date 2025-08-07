Lidl knocks out Decathlon with the product you'll want to use every summer day

Lidl has products that don't make noise, but become essential for anyone who tries them. They're not seasonal launches or new window displays, but they deliver what matters. They know how to provide practical solutions without the need for embellishments.

At Lidl, not everything is about passing trends; there are basics that remain on their shelves because they work. These are the products that solve your daily needs without promising miracles, just with smart design and fair pricing. Once you try them, you no longer consider changing them.

A simple, practical accessory for everyday use

Lidl sells a backpack that meets everything you could ask for in a daily accessory. Its design is functional, simple, and intended for those who seek comfort. It's perfect for going to work, taking a walk, or running errands with your hands free.

| Lidl

The most interesting thing about this backpack is its roll-top, which allows you to expand the volume as needed. Its capacity ranges from 4.2 to 5.5 gal. (16 to 21 liters), so it adapts to whatever you want to carry at any given time. In addition, it includes a padded compartment for laptops up to 15.6 in.

The backpack also features a front zippered pocket for small items, as well as an additional side pocket. Everything is well secured with a closure system made up of a zipper and a Velcro strap. The organization is simple, but sufficient for everyday use.

| Lidl

As for the design, Lidl offers this model in two neutral colors: gray and black. Both are discreet and versatile, without unnecessary details that overload the look. It's a backpack that adapts to any style without clashing in any situation.

Quality, comfort, and a price that's hard to match

One of the biggest attractions of this Lidl backpack is its price, which is kept at 9.99 euros. In return, you get a durable, comfortable accessory made with quality materials, such as the YKK zipper. This detail, though small, makes a difference with continued use.

Comfort is not left behind, since the back and bottom of the backpack are padded. The shoulder straps are adjustable, which allows you to easily adapt the fit. It also has a top handle that makes it easy to carry by hand when you prefer not to wear it on your back.

| Lidl

This backpack supports a maximum load of 11 lbs. (5 kg), enough for regular use without compromising comfort. Its dimensions, 11 x 16-24 x 4.3 in. (28 x 41-60 x 11 cm), make it compact and practical, but with enough space so it doesn't fall short. Its weight of 1.3 lbs. (600 g) helps keep it light and easy to carry anywhere.

Although it's not a new release or a limited edition, Lidl keeps this backpack as a permanent part of its catalog. You can purchase it both in physical stores and online, in the accessories section. It's one of those products that don't attract attention, but become essential.

Prices and offers updated on 08/06/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes