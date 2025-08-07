Bombshell! Frenkie de Jong's news will be official very soon: Fans can't believe it

Shocking: The Oscar is far too small for whoever wrote the script for Frenkie de Jong's adventures at Barça. This unpredictable saga is a kind of psychological thriller that has nothing to envy from Shutter Island. The culé Leonardo Di Caprio, Frenkie de Jong, constantly stars in disruptive plot twists, and it's impossible to predict how the story will continue to unfold.

He is, without a doubt, one of the most criticized players of the last decade in the entire culé environment. Barça spent 86 million euros (86 millones de euros) on Frenkie de Jong in 2019, but during the first seasons, few of us understood such an outlay. His level was rather weak and he didn't convince absolutely anyone. The worst part is that there was no way to get him out of Barça either.

| Europa Press

The years kept passing and the script stayed linear, without many surprises; suddenly, plot twist. When everyone had already thrown in the towel, the best version of Frenkie de Jong appeared. Hansi Flick arrived and wanted to give him a chance, convinced that he was going to be able to bring out his best level again and for good.

At first, it seemed he wasn't achieving it, since it was Marc Casadó who occupied the spot that Frenkie de Jong should have had in the starting eleven. However, suddenly, as if Flick had asked the Three Wise Men for it, in January, that De Jong who amazed at Ajax reappeared. Since then, he has been immovable from the line-up.

It's clear that after so many years of comings and goings, Frenkie de Jong has reached that football maturity that was so demanded of him. Now, he's not just one of the cornerstones of Hansi's plans, but, according to El Desmarque, Barça's players want him as first captain.

The captaincy elections: Frenkie de Jong, the favorite

It already emerged a few days ago that, as happened last year, it would be the players who would choose, through internal voting, who will be the four or five captains this season. It's clear that, after the soap opera he's starring in and with his future hanging in the air, Ter Stegen will stop being the official armband bearer.

In 2024/25, Frenkie de Jong was chosen as third captain. That's in theory, but in practice, with Ter Stegen and Ronald Araújo not in Flick's usual plans, it was the Dutchman who took on that important role. The fourth was Raphinha.

According to the aforementioned source, then, everything points to Frenkie de Jong being the one who will have the highest responsibility of the captaincy this season. Who would have said it a couple of summers ago, when the culé crowd couldn't help but make faces of detachment upon hearing his name. In addition, everything points to Gavi or Iñigo Martínez sneaking into the group of captains, with Pedri and Raphinha also among the contenders.