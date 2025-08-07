Official, Xabi Alonso agrees to the sale of a full-back: Real Madrid takes €9M

Real Madrid have a surplus of wing-backs in their squad and Xabi Alonso has to make a move. On the right side, Carvajal and the new signing, Alexander-Arnold, will compete for the starting spot. All this without forgetting Fede Valverde, who can also play in this position as he has already shown amply on several occasions.

On the left side, Álvaro Carreras is Real Madrid's latest major summer signing and is set to be a starter. Meanwhile, Fran García will wait for his turn on the bench. It still remains to be seen what will happen with Ferland Mendy, who has not yet been able to make his debut with the new coach.

Xabi Alonso has up to six top-level wing-backs to face the difficulties that may arise during the season in the form of untimely injuries or suspensions. Let's remember that Carvajal has just returned from a serious long-term injury and his performance is a complete unknown. In addition, on the left side, Mendy has also been out for a long time due to his physical problems, so it's good to have solutions.

However, not everyone fits in and Xabi Alonso has accepted the sale of another full-back who could also have been included in the equation. This is the case of Girona's wing-back, Miguel Gutiérrez. 50% of his rights still belong to Real Madrid, but despite this Miguel will be transferred to Napoli in the next few hours in exchange for €18 million.

Preliminary agreement for the transfer of Miguel Gutiérrez

Girona's left-back, Miguel Gutiérrez, is close to making the leap to Italian soccer: Napoliwillbehisnewdestination. The Madrid-born player will sign for the next five seasons, the agreement between the Italian club and the footballer is complete. Now only certain details with Girona need to be ironed out so the transfer can be made official.

Trained in Real Madrid's youth system, Miguel Gutiérrez has found the ideal place to mature and become one of the best full-backs nationally at Girona. The good seasons with the Catalan team have earned him the attention of major European clubs. Napoli are betting on the Madrid-born player and are willing to pay €18M to add him to their squad.

Real Madrid profits from the transfer

Florentino Pérez kept 50% of Miguel Gutiérrez's rights when he was transferred to Girona under Míchel. With the transfer to Italian Napoli, Madridwillpocketninemillion for a player who has grown season after season. Xabi Alonso, who could have brought Miguel back, has given the green light to the operation that will bring extra income to the club's coffers.

From Miguel's camp, there is enthusiasm for the transfer since it represents a real challenge to compete in Italy's Serie A. Miguel believes he is fully capable and prepared to take on this new challenge in his career. The Madrid-born player hopes that the clubs will soon reach a full agreement and close the deal.