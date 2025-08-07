Unexpectedly, Gonzalo García receives the best possible gift: 'There's no doubt, he'll play for...'

Real Madrid's sporting management consider the squad complete and now focus on possible departures based on the new coach Xabi Alonso's decisions. There are several players who could still pack their bags and leave the Madrid club. Players like Dani Ceballos, Mendy, or Alaba are the most likely to leave the club.

There is also concern about what will happen with the backup number "9" position, Gonzalo García and Endrick are competing for that spot. In principle, only one of them will have a place in the squad, since Xabi doesn't want to have too many options on the bench. The Basque coach is aware that a lack of playing time can create nervousness and tension in the locker room, and he wants to avoid that by all possible means.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @gonzalogarcia7_

Gonzalo García provides a lot of back-to-goal play, ability to link up, defensive work, and scoring ease. Meanwhile, Endrick stands out for his explosiveness and finishing quality. Both are great strikers, but only one can remain.

Gonzalo García wins: takes the "9" and an extra gift

In the last Club World Cup, Xabi Alonso placed his trust in the new gem from the youth academy, Gonzalo García. With Endrick out of the team due to injury and Mbappé missing the first matches because of gastroenteritis, Xabi gave Gonzalo the opportunity. The youth player proved that the goals scored with Castilla were no coincidence and ended up scoring 4 goals in the international competition.

Now we know that Gonzalo García has beaten Endrick. This decision has come as a surprise because the young Brazilian seemed to be the team's most important striker project. However, Gonzalo's meteoric rise in the Club World Cup and his outstanding performance have changed everything.

Gonzalo will wear the "9" on his back and not only that, since in addition to having his spot secured as Mbappé's backup, he will also renew his contract with Real Madrid. Without a doubt, this is a double joy for the La Fábrica gem, but it leaves Endrick in a tough spot.

endrick's future, uncertain

Endrick isn't having an easy time at Real Madrid: he was already the least used striker by Ancelotti. In addition, in his first season he was also affected by an injury that kept him sidelined for 8 weeks (2 months), also excluding him from the Club World Cup. That's why his future isn't clear.

It could be that Endrick leaves on loan or stays at Real Madrid, but it's clear that, with Gonzalo García renewed and wearing the "9", Endrick is the second option. We'll see what happens.