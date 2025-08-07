Breaking news! Fabrizio Romano surprises by talking about Rodrygo: 'I can guarantee that...'

Rodrygo is on his way to becoming the real soap opera for Real Madrid during this summer transfer window. The "11" is considered by many as one of the best wingers, but he is currently going through a delicate moment in his football career. Last season, despite Ancelotti's unwavering faith in his abilities, he only scored 6 goals in 30 matches in the national championship.

Beyond the scoring records, the most concerning aspect was the very negative impression he left throughout the season. Rodrygo found it difficult to take on and get past his marker, so he often chose to make the safe pass, which affected the quality of his play. All of this, combined with the presence of Xabi Alonso, who doesn't seem to count on him much, means that his future seems far from Bernabéu.

| Europa Press

The board doesn't rule out his departure and neither do the fans, so Fabrizio Romano has broken his silence to confirm Rodrygo's and Real Madrid's intentions. Be careful, because what the renowned Italian journalist has said completely changes what could happen.

Fabrizio Romano surprises by speaking about Rodrygo

Even though everything points to a departure, Fabrizio Romano has left everyone speechless in recent hours. "It's hard for Rodrygo to think about the possibility of leaving Real Madrid, he's in love with the club, with the opportunity to be a Madrid footballer." In fact, Fabrizio has acknowledged that the "11" doesn't want to leave Bernabéu this summer.

What he has confirmed is that "if a top team comes in the last few weeks with a very important offer, we'll see what happens." This way, even though Rodrygo "isn't desperate to leave Real Madrid", it is understood that the club could force his departure. Everything will depend on the offer Florentino receives for Rodrygo.

Fabrizio Romano confirms it: "The most likely thing is that..."

There has been much talk about the interest of several Premier League clubs in Rodrygo. However, Fabrizio Romano points out that, for now, Rodrygo will remain under Xabi Alonso's orders for the 25/26 season. The journalist indicates that there are no negotiations underway with any team.

The situation remains calm for the short-term future. No official offers have arrived and Rodrygo isn't pushing to leave despite all the rumors. Attention will need to be paid to the last few weeks of the transfer window to find out if he remains linked to Real Madrid.