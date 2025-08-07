Without Ter Stegen, Flick's favorite is the chosen one: Joan García and the locker room, OK

Ter Stegen has become the main protagonist in Barça's current affairs. Everything started at the end of last season, when he asked to return as a starter after recovering from a knee injury. Flick decided to keep Polish Szczesny while the German was desperately asking to regain his place in the most decisive matches of the season.

Since then, the Mönchengladbach goalkeeper has felt sidelined: he believes he hasn't been treated fairly and has become a serious problem for the club. The relationship with Flick has become notably tense in recent months and, precisely for that reason, Barça have signed Joan García.

| Europa Press

Ter Stegen turns everything upside down

Knowing he wasn't going to play, Ter Stegen has decided to undergo back surgery. However, far from making things easy, his operation has caused a series of serious inconveniences for the club. His actions could cost him the captaincy.

To begin with, the German published a statement assuring that he would be out for three months when Barça need it to be four in order to use his spot and register Joan García. Once operated on, he refuses to sign the medical report, which blocks any attempt by the club to take advantage of his injury.

This refusal by Ter Stegen has led to the opening of a disciplinary file by the Barça board and will cost him the captain's position in the coming days. Flick is considering taking away his captaincy as a symbolic but forceful gesture. It's a bold decision and the locker room will respect it, since there's a worthy heir to take over due to his commitment in recent months.

Frenkie de Jong, the natural replacement for Ter Stegen in the locker room

If the club or Flick decide to remove the captaincy from Ter Stegen, on Sunday, at the Gamper, we could see Frenkie de Jong take charge as the team's first captain. Number 21 represents the club's values and has shown more commitment than ever in recent months. Since the arrival of the German coach, De Jong has shown his best version, becoming one of the most beloved and respected players by the locker room and Barça fans.

Therefore, barring a dramatic turn of events, Frenkie de Jong will become Barça's first captain in the coming days. Gavi or Iñigo Martínez could move up in Barça's hierarchy to take the fifth captain's spot. Right now, not counting Ter Stegen, De Jong, Araújo, Raphinha, and Pedri make up the elite group in the Barça locker room.