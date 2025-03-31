Urgent Statement from Joana Sanz, Dani Alves's Girlfriend, After Becoming Pregnant

Recently, the couple formed by Joana Sanz and Dani Alves has experienced intense days. A few days ago, the Brazilian footballer was acquitted of the rape charges against him.

However, this complicated chapter hasn't been the only significant event for the couple. Joana Sanz has just announced a very desired news: she is pregnant with her first child.

| Europa Press

Urgent Statement from Joana Sanz After Announcing Her Pregnancy

In an emotional post on her Instagram account, Joana Sanz has announced that she is expecting her first baby. The model, visibly moved, has shown how she is experiencing this very special process.

In her message, Joana has explained the long years of effort and perseverance it has taken her to conceive. Detailing the medical treatments she has had to undergo to achieve pregnancy.

In her words, she has also opened up about the emotional difficulties she has faced along this path to motherhood. "I had to deal with questions like 'when's the baby coming?' since I was twenty-two... What a terrifying social pressure," she wrote in her post.

The model has taken the opportunity to reflect on the pressure women face regarding motherhood. A topic that has been especially relevant to her due to her personal and professional situation.

"I never had a maternal instinct, that desire to have children or to enjoy holding someone else's baby," she confessed. Revealing that her path to motherhood has been anything but easy and that the decision to become a mother has been a personal process.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset, Europa Press

Dani Alves and Joana Sanz Expect Their First Child Together

Through these sincere words, Joana Sanz has shown a more intimate and vulnerable side, something she rarely shared publicly. Especially since Dani Alves was involved in a media scandal that led him to jail.

The news of her pregnancy marks a new chapter in Joana and Dani's life. Through this revelation, Joana wanted to share with her followers not only the joy of her pregnancy but also her personal struggle.