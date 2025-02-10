Urgent Statement About Anita and Montoya After Falling Into Temptation: 'Says No'

A person very close to Anita has broken their silence after the young woman succumbed to temptation to share, through a statement, what she knows about Montoya. "They tell her she can't participate because she's lying," the young woman stated through a television program.

There is no doubt that the Andalusian has become the main protagonist of the latest edition of La isla de las tentaciones. All thanks to the memorable moments he has starred in during this experience, including his escape to Villa Playa to reunite with his girlfriend.

Since then, many consider Montoya to be the true victim of this relationship. However, now a friend of Anita has decided to break her silence, and she has done so through the program Fiesta.

A worker from this show has contacted this person to learn about the possible hidden side of the Sevillian. "In this story, neither the good ones are so good nor the bad ones are so bad," this girl stated.

Additionally, she wanted to take the opportunity to assure that Anita "is very regretful and is having a very hard time due to the repercussions it is having." On the other hand, she stated that "she regrets having done everything." "She feels like a victim of Manuel and Montoya," she added.

However, the most surprising part of her statement was the unexpected confession she made about the Sevillian. As she stated, he traveled to Rome to audition as a tempter for the Italian version of La isla de las tentaciones, but his plans did not go as expected:

"The program realizes that he is with Anita and they tell him he can't participate because he's lying. He arrives in Spain and starts: 'Please, Anita, let's go, let's go, please...'"

Anita's Circle Breaks Their Silence to Criticize Montoya: "He Crushes Her, Mocks Her"

After sharing this information about Montoya with Telecinco viewers, Anita's friend has given more details about the relationship they had before entering the reality show.

After revealing the Sevillian's eagerness to make a name for himself on television, this girl made it clear that Anita "didn't need" to belong to this world:

"She doesn't need a television set or to participate to earn money because she has a very peaceful life and earns very well." However, she eventually gave in for Montoya, although she did set a condition.

According to Anita's friend, "before entering, they have a very strong argument" and she "tells him to quit his job." "We've been in a long-distance relationship for a year, we have a month left before entering. Come to Barcelona, I'll support you, and we'll enter with a stronger relationship," were the words Anita used.

However, "he tells her no, that he wants to stay partying in Seville." And although he eventually did quit his job, he didn't move with her to Barcelona. Nevertheless, this didn't prevent a big argument between them just before entering La isla de las tentaciones:

"They get angry because Anita hears some audios of Montoya saying: 'I'm going to hook up with everything that moves, because that's how you succeed and shine.'"

Finally, this woman has stated that "to this day, Montoya writes to Anita, crushes her, and mocks her." "He's not as good as he seems. He's been trying to get into a television show for ten years, and now that he's made it, he crushes her," she added.