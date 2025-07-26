Goodbye Barça, Marcus Rashford is responsible: Chelsea win and pay $70M

The atmosphere at Barça has been one of absolute optimism for months, and last season's sporting successes have a lot to do with it. The emergence of new gems from La Masia, together with the new signings, contribute to this feeling of happiness. However, even the best news can have a certain dark side, as has happened with the signing of Marcus Rashford.

The English winger has joined the blaugrana squad with no transfer fee, considering that he's arriving on loan from United. Barça will cover 70% of his salary, and if he doesn't stay, they'll pay the remaining 30%. At first glance, this may seem like a good deal for the Catalan club, but Marcus Rashford's arrival has brought about other consequences.

Marcus Rashford closes the door to Xavi Simons

The consequence of his signing is seen in Xavi Simons, another major target for the blaugrana sporting management. In the end, Simons is leaving for Chelsea, and the English club will pay Leipzig an amount close to €70M. The Dutch footballer was developed at La Masia before making the leap to PSG and breaking out among the best.

There had been a lot of speculation about Xavi Simons's future, whose outstanding performances have stirred passions. Barça had emerged as a possible destination for the Dutchman, his return to Camp Nou seemed like a real possibility. However, the club's finances once again dictate reality, and Barça has had to settle for the loan of Marcus Rashford.

At 22 years old, Xavi Simons is convinced that the time has come to take a decisive step in his football career. Simons, who has just completed another remarkable season in the Bundesliga, was acquired by Leipzig last January for €50M. The German club exercised the purchase option they had with PSG after an eighteen-month loan of the player.

Chelsea bets on Xavi Simons's potential

In the current season, the former Barça youth player has scored 11 goals and provided 8 assists in 33 matches played. While Chelsea are strongly betting on Xavi Simons, Barça has stepped away from the race for the player. This situation leaves the way clear for the Blues, who are looking to strengthen their attacking area with players offering immediate impact and game-changing ability.

Xavi Simons has established himself as a key player both for his club and for the Netherlands national team. His versatility, dribbling ability, and vision make him a key piece for his team and national squad. Xavi Simons was developed in Barça's youth academy, where he began to stand out at an early age, leaving the club at 16 (16 years old) for Paris.