U-turn with Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga! Huge news at the Bernabéu

Real Madrid has made finding a new playmaker a priority before the transfer window closes. Kroos's retirement this summer and Luka Modric's recent departure have left Xabi Alonso without his main creative references in midfield. This gap became evident during the last Club World Cup, when Arda Güler tried to fill that role without much success.

Arda Güler doesn't convince as a central midfielder

In the tournament held a few weeks ago, Güler was tested as a playmaker. However, his profile doesn't fit the demands of that position. The young Turk shines closer to the opponent's box, where he can use his unpredictability and creativity, while he struggles with build-up duties.

That experiment, rather than a solution, was a clear sign that the club needs to act in the market. Since then, Madrid have explored several names to fill the gap: Rodri, from Manchester City; Vitinha, from PSG; and Alexis Mac Allister, from Liverpool. All of them fit the desired profile, but signing them seems complicated due to economic and contractual issues.

The solution is at home

In the last few hours, there has been an unexpected turn. According to the newspaper "AS", the club has decided to bet on two players who are already in the squad: Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga. Both seemed to be on their way out of Bernabéu, but now they are considered key pieces for Xabi Alonso.

Dani Ceballos's case is especially surprising. He barely played in the Club World Cup and had hinted at his desire to return to Betis. However, he has convinced the coaching staff with his commitment and experience.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Camavinga has barely played in the past season, largely due to injuries. For this reason, many took it for granted that he would be one of the players to leave, but it seems that the situation has changed.

No signings, but with a future

Real Madrid's new plan complicates the arrival of reinforcements. The bet on Ceballos and Camavinga closes the door to immediate signings in that position. However, it also guarantees continuity and stability in the locker room.

Xabi Alonso trusts that, with minutes and confidence, both can take on the role of playmakers. It remains to be seen whether they will live up to Kroos's and Modric's legacy, but for now, Real Madrid has decided to look inward rather than outward. That, at a club used to spending, is already news.