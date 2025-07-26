Maximum tension, Madrid catches Vinícius Júnior red-handed: 'It's a strategy'

Vinícius Júnior has gone from being the solution to almost every problem for Real Madrid to becoming the source of conflict. After a disappointing season on the field, marked by controversy surrounding the Ballon d'Or, the Brazilian is once again in the spotlight. This time, it's because of his contract renewal.

His contract ends in 2027, and although everything seemed set to extend it, the situation has changed drastically. Right now, negotiations are completely stalled, and the reason has sparked intense internal controversy within the club.

| Europa Press

The breakdown of the verbal agreement

According to El Debate, "Vinícius's agents broke the verbal renewal agreement and came back with a demand for €30 million per year." This is an amount that Real Madrid isn't willing to pay under any circumstances, as it would completely break their wage structure.

It's not unusual for negotiations to become complicated due to financial reasons. However, in this case, Vinícius's camp has tried to go even further, forcing a situation that has ultimately destroyed the club's trust in their franchise player.

A "ghost" offer from Saudi Arabia

Soon after negotiations broke down, reports began to circulate about an alleged offer from Saudi Arabia: €350 million ($350 million) for Vinícius. This figure shattered all expectations and caused a true media earthquake. However, the reality is very different.

As El Debate explains, no club in the world would currently pay such an amount for a player. According to the same source, the leak of this supposed offer was nothing more than a strategy by Vinícius's camp to pressure Real Madrid in the negotiations.

Florentino Pérez won't be fooled

Florentino Pérez, who has spent a lifetime at the helm of the white club, won't be manipulated by maneuvers like this. The president is aware of everything happening around the Brazilian and isn't willing to give in to pressure.

The club's position is clear: the renewal offer is on the table. If Vinícius doesn't agree with the terms, he knows the door is open for him to seek another destination. At Madrid, no one is above the project, not even one of their stars.

Vinícius Júnior now has the ball in his court. He can accept the offer and continue to be part of the project or stretch the situation even further. What seems clear is that Florentino Pérez won't tolerate blackmail: at Real Madrid, the rules apply to everyone.