Lidl knocks out Decathlon: the new men's garment everyone is talking about

With the arrival of summer, it's time to refresh your wardrobe and choose cool, lightweight, and comfortable garments. The season encourages people to get moving, enjoy the outdoors, and take advantage of the deals offered by major retailers. In this context, a new proposal has just landed in stores with a quality-price ratio that's surprising.

Starting today, Friday, July 25, Lidl is launching a special offer for those looking for functional and affordable clothing. It's the Crivit men's technical shorts, an ideal garment for the hottest days. Available in three colors—brown, red, and black—it costs only €5.99, and it's available in sizes S to XL.

Lidl

Technology to combat the heat

What makes these shorts special isn't just their price, but the dynamic cooling technology they feature. This system helps keep a more pleasant body temperature, even during physical activities or under the sun. It's designed for those who seek comfort without giving up performance.

In addition, the fabric is breathable and quick-drying, ideal for those who move a lot throughout the day. Whether it's for hiking, running, or simply taking a walk around the city, these shorts adapt easily. They also have side pockets, which are practical for carrying what you need without having to bring a bag.

Another notable aspect is the materials they're made from: the shorts are made with 88% recycled polyester, making them a more responsible option. Added to this is 12% elastane (LYCRA® brand), which ensures a comfortable fit and freedom of movement. Each garment is identified with article number 479398, to make it easier to find in-store or online.

Lidl

Designed for summer

This type of garment is perfect for the warmest months, since its casual cut and short length allow for greater ventilation. Comfort isn't sacrificed at any time: it fits the body without being tight and stays in place throughout the day. It's suitable for daily use, for traveling, playing sports, or simply relaxing at home.

Lidl offers this item both in their physical stores and online. There are no return fees, which allows you to try it without commitment. As with other garments from the brand, it comes with the Crivit quality guarantee, which specializes in sports and technical clothing.

For just €5.99, these technical shorts represent an opportunity to update your wardrobe without spending much. Lightweight, functional, and well-priced, it's an ideal proposal for an active summer. They're already available starting today, and as always happens with good deals, they're expected to fly off the shelves.

