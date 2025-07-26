Confirmed, Jules Koundé has 3 top offers: he has already informed Barça of his decision

Without a doubt, Jules Koundé is, as of today, one of the most valued football assets in Barça's squad. The club led by Joan Laporta signed him from Sevilla for a figure close to €50M, and currently his market value is close to €65M. However, if he leaves, Koundé will bring in much more money to the culé coffers.

The versatility of the French international and his extremely high performance as a right-back make the Frenchman highly respected by Flick and the board. Although he is one of the untouchables for the German coach, Barça can't prevent other clubs from showing interest in the Frenchman. Jules Koundé is said to have received two offers from major teams: PSG and Manchester City.

| Europa Press

In the case of the team managed by Luis Enrique, Koundé would arrive to be a starter alongside Pacho, since Achraf is already there as a right-back. PSG is considering a major offer to secure the defender's services, which could reach the astronomical figure of €120M. Meanwhile, City urgently needs a right-back, and Koundé meets Pep Guardiola's requirements.

Koundé chooses a third offer

Regarding the offers received from City and PSG, Jules Koundé doesn't seem willing to accept either and would opt for a third option. This third offer comes from his current club, Barça, which is offering him a contract extension beyond 2027 with improved financial terms. Joan Laporta and Deco are actively working on his renewal; Koundé is under contract until 2027.

Jules Koundé is delighted in Barcelona and absolutely committed to the culé organization. His intention is to stay several more seasons at Camp Nou; at 27 years old, he is in full maturity. Everything is expected to proceed as planned without significant issues, and his contract renewal could be made official before the end of the year.

Jules Koundé's renewal

Koundé is under contract until 2027, and while his renewal is a priority, it can wait since there are more urgent matters to solve. However, both parties are in contact and continue to make progress toward a new agreement that would tie the player beyond 2027. Koundé has been a regular for Hansi Flick since he arrived on Barça's bench.

This season, he has played 48 official matches, surpassing 4,000 min. (4,000 minutes) of actual playing time. The club is delighted with his commitment, his high level of performance, and his tremendous consistency throughout the season. The French international's renewal is being handled steadily but without haste; if nothing goes wrong, Barça will have Koundé for a long time.