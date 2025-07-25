No one expected this bomb from Mercadona and now everyone wants it: madness

Mercadona once again goes off script with a product nobody saw coming, but that's already making waves. Its color is deceiving, its flavor is surprising, and its price fits like a glove. It's one of those Mercadona treats that arrive quietly and end up being the most talked-about thing of the summer.

It seems like something that's always been around, but Mercadona has turned it around with a mix that doesn't go unnoticed. It bubbles, refreshes, and leaves a sweet aftertaste that's addictive without being cloying. It's another unexpected twist from Mercadona that mixes tradition and madness in the same bottle.

Mercadona pulls a drink out of their hat that takes off

It looks like a simple white drink, but it comes with a surprise. Since it hit the shelves, it has caught the attention of those looking for something different to cool off. It's one of those oddities that Mercadona knows how to place quietly, but that quickly become a topic of conversation.

We're not talking about a traditional wine or a typical soft drink. It's a mix that combines the best of both worlds: lightness, fine bubbles, and an unexpected flavor. Its sweet aroma and sparkling texture make it the ideal companion for a light meal or a hot afternoon.

At first glance, it doesn't seem like much, but just one sip is enough to notice its personality. It has very pronounced notes of apple and pear that aren't cloying, but are surprising. All of this with a very low alcohol content, which makes it more accessible for those who don't want strong alcohol.

The bottle, at 25.4 fl. oz. (750 ml), is visually appealing with a simple yet refined look. It's recommended to serve it very cold, between 41°F and 44.6°F (5°C and 7°C), and to store it in a dry place. For just 2.50 euros, Mercadona once again shows that it's possible to innovate without inflating the price, offering something different.

A sparkling white wine with fruit flavor and a strong chance to succeed

This new sparkling white wine with apple and pear flavor arrives to continue Mercadona's fruit line. Not long ago, they launched one with melon flavor that surprised everyone with its boldness. Now they've decided to repeat the move with an even milder and more refreshing version.

The key is in its balance: sweet but not cloying, light but with presence. The fine bubbles make every sip pleasant without overwhelming the palate. It's clear they've paid attention to detail so that it appeals both to those who drink wine and to those who never do.

It has nothing to do with classic sparkling wines like cava or prosecco. This one goes in a different direction, more aimed at a young or simply curious audience. Its low alcohol content helps make it enjoyable at any time without too much concern.

It's perfect to enjoy on a terrace, at the beach, or even at an informal meal. It can accompany a salad, a platter of mild cheeses, or light desserts without clashing. Mercadona gets it right by betting on a product that adapts to different times of the day.

