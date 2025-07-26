Neither Fede Valverde nor Aurélien Tchouaméni, Madrid are going after the best pivot in the world

Real Madrid's top priority before the transfer window closes is to strengthen the midfield. Last season, after Toni Kroos's retirement, Madridists entrusted Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos as the team's new architects. Today, with Modric already unveiled as AC Milan's new player and Ceballos lacking prominence for Xabi Alonso, the need is clear.

Despite having top-level names like Fede Valverde or Aurélien Tchouaméni, the club needs to urgently add a playmaker to fill the gap left by Kroos. Over the summer, several names have been mentioned for that role: Zubimendi, Vitinha, and Angelo Stiller have been linked with the club at different times. Xabi Alonso likes all of them, but Florentino is clear: there's only one player he's willing to make a major financial effort for.

That footballer is Rodri Hernández, Manchester City's mastermind and one of the most complete holding midfielders in the world. Even though he's been sidelined for a year due to a serious knee injury, the club fully trusts his recovery and values his leadership and vision on the field.

Rodri, the natural heir to Toni Kroos

Rodri would be responsible for taking on Toni Kroos's role in Real Madrid's new project. His arrival would allow for a complete reorganization of the midfield. Fede Valverde could shine with his physical prowess, while Tchouaméni would establish himself as the defensive pivot.

Rodri would play Kroos's role, Valverde would play Modric's, and Tchouaméni would play Casemiro's. A completely renewed midfield line that would excite Madridist fans. Three complementary profiles with room for improvement to build a dominant midfield for the coming years.

Florentino Pérez prepares a strong offer

However, to sign Rodri, Real Madrid will have to dig deep into their pockets. Manchester City don't want to let their star go and have stated that they'll only consider a sale for an offer close to €100 million.

Florentino Pérez is aware of how difficult the deal is, but his intention is to close it this summer. He doesn't want to wait until 2027, when Rodri's contract with City ends. The goal is to have him in Xabi Alonso's squad now and start building Real Madrid's new midfield.

Madrid have found their priority. Now it's a matter of seeing if City are willing to negotiate and if Rodri wants to wear white. The countdown has begun.