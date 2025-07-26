Joan Laporta aims and fires, top signing: younger and better than Robert Lewandowski

Joan Laporta was the key architect behind Robert Lewandowski's signing for Barça. The operation wasn't easy, since Bayern didn't want to part with one of the best "9"s in history. However, the Polish striker's desire to wear the Barça jersey tipped the scales, and in 2022 his arrival became official.

During his presentation at Camp Nou, Joan Laporta thanked Robert Lewandowski for his effort in front of about 45,000 spectators. "I'd like to thank first of all Robert Lewandowski. Believe me, it wasn't easy, this operation happened mainly because he's a player who wants to play for Barça. He deserves all your support," said the Barça president.

| Europa Press

Robert Lewandowski's goal-scoring impact

In his three seasons in the Catalan city, Robert Lewandowski has shown that it was a wise decision. Last season, he scored 42 goals in 52 matches, including 27 in La Liga, and provided key assists to win La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa. These numbers reinforce his status as one of the best strikers in Europe.

In addition, he has surpassed the 100-goal mark with Barça and has entered the club's top 20 all-time goal scorers. His influence has been decisive for the style and image of a solid and reliable attack.

Now, the generational change?

Despite that outstanding performance, Lewandowski is close to turning 37 years old and cycles come to an end. For that reason, Joan Laporta is already thinking about his ideal successor who combines youth, adaptation to the system, and long-term projection. Julián Álvarez, currently at Atlético de Madrid, fits that profile.

Julián Álvarez, known as "La Araña," already scored 17 goals in La Liga last season and delivered outstanding performances under Simeone's leadership. His mobility, intelligence to link up play, and goal-scoring ability make him an ideal profile for Barça.

Joan Laporta launches the offensive for Julián Álvarez

According to several sports media, Joan Laporta considers Julián Álvarez a generational signing. He's his bet to lead the attack after Robert Lewandowski's retirement. The Argentine fits perfectly with the style, since he can link up, press, and finish, essential characteristics of the Barça system.

Although the player knows La Liga, his release clause is 500 million euros, which makes it a complex operation. However, the Barça president won't spare any means if he manages to get Julián Álvarez to commit to wearing the Barça jersey.