Uncover the Truth About Jennifer López and Ben Affleck: 'She's Always Been a…'

Six months after the separation of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, a new development has just been revealed. What has been uncovered about one of the most unexpected marriages is that JLo isn't closing the door on love. "She has always been a romantic, and that's not going to change," says a person very close to Jennifer.

The marriage of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck was one of the most talked-about in the media in recent years. After several years of dating, engagement, and breakup, they decided to reunite and marry again. However, the reconciliation didn't go as expected, and the singer surprised everyone by filing for divorce in August 2024.

Breaking News About Jennifer López and Ben Affleck

The recent separation of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck has captured media attention, revealing surprising aspects of their relationship. After a marriage that lasted just two years, the couple has decided to end their union, causing a great stir in the entertainment world.

The latest revelation about Jennifer López and Ben Affleck is that the singer isn't opposed to falling in love again. Recently, it was suggested that JLo might have a romantic relationship with Kevin Costner, but a source close to López denies it. "She has always been a romantic, and that's not going to change," this person affirms after confirming that she isn't closing the door on love.

Despite her romantic setbacks, Jennifer continues to hold out hope of finding her soulmate. Especially now, six months after separating from Ben, she is beginning to "feel like herself again."

"She feels more radiant than ever," explains the same source close to Jennifer. As they state, she has focused on her career and also on her role as a mother. Hence, for now, she "doesn't feel ready to be with someone again," although she doesn't rule out falling in love again.

In 10 days, on February 20, the divorce with Affleck will be finalized, and both will finally be able to close that chapter of their lives. Despite the rumors after seeing them together a few months ago, the truth is that neither is considering attempting a new reconciliation.

This Is the Divorce Agreement Between Jennifer López and Ben Affleck

In recent days, some details about the content of the divorce agreement between Jennifer López and Ben Affleck have been revealed. Although their relationship was marked by ups and downs, it seems that with the separation, they have reached a good understanding.

As reported by international media, the agreement states that "each will keep what they individually acquired during the marriage." That is, the money Ben earned from his film work during his marriage to JLo is his. Similarly, the singer will keep all the earnings she achieved in these two years of marriage.

Additionally, they agree that neither will pay spousal support to the other. Regarding the mansion they jointly purchased in 2023, nothing has yet been disclosed. It is only known that they put it up for sale six months ago and have not yet found a buyer.

What seemed like a war between Affleck and López has turned out to be an amicable agreement. The singer will stop using the surname Affleck and will return to using her real name.

As for Ben's romantic situation, the actor and director remains single. In recent months, there was speculation that he might reunite with his ex and mother of his children, Jennifer Garner, with whom he maintains an excellent relationship. However, this has been categorically denied by those closest to both parties.