The debate over the goalkeeper position at Barça doesn't stop, and news in this area keeps coming. With the major summer signing, Joan García, who will undoubtedly be the new starting goalkeeper, the team is waiting for Szczesny's registration. The veteran Polish goalkeeper, renewed until June 2027, will wait for his opportunity on the blaugrana bench.

The key to registering the Polish goalkeeper lies with Oriol Romeu and Iñaki Peña, who are waiting to solve their departure from Barça. Until Iñaki Peña leaves the team, it will be difficult to register the Polish goalkeeper. The departures of Peña and Romeu are expected to be solved soon, which will make it possible to register Gerad Martín and Szczesny.

While waiting, Barça has decided to register four reserve team players: cousins Guille and Toni Fernández, full-back Jofre Torrents, and goalkeeper Diego Kochen. This way, Hansi Flick is giving the American goalkeeper trained at La Masia the opportunity to be the third goalkeeper in the squad. The young reserve team goalkeeper was a regular in first-team training sessions last season.

Diego Kochen renewed until 2028

A few months ago, the American international goalkeeper Diego Kochen signed a new contract with Barça that will keep him at the club until 2028. Kochen hasn't yet made his official debut with Barça, but he has been a regular in Flick's training sessions. The goalkeeper has been drafted by Pochettino in the latest USA national team squads.

Although Kochen had the opportunity to represent Spain at youth levels, his expressed wish has been to play for USA. Sources from Barça's coaching staff see Kochen as an alternative to compete for the position with Joan García in the medium term. With Szczesny renewed until 2027, it's most likely that Kochen will soon become the team's second goalkeeper.

Diego Kochen, the future

In the not-too-distant future, Diego Kochen is expected to be the goalkeeper who can challenge Joan García for the starting spot in the team. The American is one of the most promising players from La Masia due to his great qualities between the posts. Born in March 2006 in Miami, he joined Barça in the summer of 2019 from Tecnofutbol CF.

Since joining Infantil A culé, his progress has been unstoppable, standing out for his agility, reflexes, and technical concepts. During his time at La Masia, Kochen has continued to progress and improve his diving, aerial play, and reaction time. Hansi Flick has chosen him to be the third goalkeeper in the squad, convinced of his undeniable footballing virtues.