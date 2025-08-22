Official, Fabrizio Romano confirms Rodrygo has a new team: 'Not City or Arabia'

The popular Italian journalistFabrizio Romano, a top specialist in the transfer market, has confirmed that Rodrygo already has a new team and, therefore, is close to leaving Madrid. After a transfer market full of news and rumors, everything seems to indicate that Rodrygo, Brazilian winger for Real Madrid, will leave the white club to head to the Premier League. Neither City nor Saudi Arabia: apparently, according to Fabrizio Romano, Rodrygo will travel to England to join a major and unexpected English side.

Many media outlets had placed Rodrygo at Manchester City, especially when Guardiola's team parted ways with Savinho, also Brazilian and with a past at Girona FC. Despite the rumors, everything seems to indicate that Rodrygo will sign for another major Premier League club and that, finally, he will leave Real Madrid in this transfer market. This is what the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has hinted at, who has millions of followers on both Instagram and "X" (formerly known as Twitter): Rodrygo's transfer is heating up.

| Europa Press

Rodrygo didn't play a single minute in Madrid's league opener against Osasuna, which set off all the alarms. Xabi Alonso doesn't count on the Brazilian winger, who is halfway out of Madrid with less than 9 days left before the summer transfer window closes. Madrid's idea was and still is very clear: to sell Rodrygo as long as a club puts about 100 million on the table. Fabrizio Romano confirms it.

Official, Fabrizio Romano confirms Rodrygo has a new team: "Neither City nor Arabia"

Rodrygo has become Madrid's big soap opera during this transfer market, but Fabrizio Romano assures that this "story" is close to having an ending, perhaps not a happy one. Florentino Pérez accepts that Rodrygo will leave, but he wants a figure close to 100 million to release the Brazilian winger, who has attracted interest from Manchester City, among other clubs. Even though Rodrygo was rumored to sign for Manchester City or a club in Arabia, Fabrizio Romano assures that his destination will be something completely different.

In fact, in recent hours, many Brazilian media outlets have claimed that Rodrygo is very close to signing for Liverpool, who are still looking for a replacement after losing Luis Díaz. The Colombian, now at Bayern Munich, has left a mark that's hard to erase, so Liverpool are willing to make an effort for Rodrygo.

Romano hasn't dropped his "Here We Go" yet, but everything seems to indicate that it could come soon, especially because Rodrygo doesn't want to keep training with Madrid without playing. Meanwhile, Liverpool are preparing their final push to secure the signing of Rodrygo, who has sent his agents to the English city, according to reports from Brazil.