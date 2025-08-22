Florentino Pérez is reaching his limit to make the signing official: he's fed up

Florentino Pérez is tired of having to chase after Vinícius Júnior with every move, both on and off the field.

The President of Real Madrid feels that the Brazilian winger's attitude is already bordering on toxic and that his performance doesn't justify the demands he has put forward.

At the club, they even suspect that his low commitment could be related to a possible exit plan next summer.

The winger, who was once considered one of the great stars of the white project, is going through a delicate moment.

His spark seems gone and his disconnection on the field repeats itself match after match. Not even the unconditional support he had in previous seasons prevents people from talking about him as a problem right now.

Bernabéu no longer forgives his mistakes

Patience is running out not only in the boardroom but also in the stands. In the last clash against Osasuna, Vinícius was the involuntary protagonist of some whistles when he lost the ball in an innocent way.

For a footballer who had always had the fans on his side, that reaction marks a turning point.

| Europa Press

Florentino Pérez watches everything with a mix of disappointment and exhaustion. He believes that a multi-million contract can't be accepted for a player who doesn't perform at the desired level.

The demands from his entourage seem exaggerated when compared to his current form. The President thinks that the time has come to set limits and that, if Vinícius doesn't react, he'll be the one who ends up losing.

Contract renewal at a standstill

The Brazilian has been negotiating a contract improvement for months, but Florentino Pérez is no longer willing to accept blackmail.

He doesn't understand how a footballer who has lost consistency in his game demands to be treated as the team's top star. Real Madrid value his talent, but they also demand commitment and results.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso needs all his players to be connected and available to compete at the highest level. There's little use in having a footballer with potential if his mentality and physical condition don't match.

That's another reason why at Valdebebas they don't rule out that the solution could be to listen to offers next summer.

A complicated future for Vinícius Júnior

If the situation doesn't change soon, Vinícius Júnior could find himself in an undesired scenario. Florentino Pérez is considering the option of putting him on the market and some directors already believe that would be the smartest move.

The Brazilian, who dreamed of becoming a legend at Santiago Bernabéu, risks having his story end much earlier than desired.

The message is clear: at Real Madrid, no one is above the club. Florentino won't keep chasing after a player who doesn't deliver, and if Vinícius doesn't react, he'll be the one who pays the highest price.