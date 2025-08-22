Luis Enrique doesn't close Real Madrid's signing and it slips away from him: Vinícius smiles

Rodrygo has been one of the most mentioned names in this transfer market. Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, or Arsenal appeared as candidates to sign him, but the options have been narrowing as the weeks have gone by.

The last to be ruled out was PSG under Luis Enrique, who didn't want to wait any longer to finalize his squad.

The Asturian coach was pushing to have everything finalized as soon as possible and not depend on the uncertainty surrounding the Brazilian.

However, the most striking thing is that, even though Luis Enrique is the one stepping aside, Rodrygo isn't moving either. His priority remains to stay at Real Madrid, at least until he himself decides otherwise.

Rodrygo's bet on Bernabéu

The former Santos player doesn't want to rush and has made it clear to those around him that he won't make a decision lightly.

He has given himself the next two league matches to check his role in Xabi Alonso's starting eleven. Only then will he seriously consider his immediate future.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The club has also set very clear conditions: anyone who wants to sign him must come close to €100 million.

For now, no one has dared to take the step. Meanwhile, Rodrygo trains with the same intensity as always and repeats that he doesn't want to leave without truly feeling important in the team.

Vinícius smiles next to his partner

In this context, Vinícius is one of the happiest with his compatriot's continuity. He knows that having Rodrygo by his side in attack allows him to shine more, with greater freedom and constant support up front.

The chemistry between them is unquestionable, and Xabi Alonso is aware that they form a partnership that's hard to match in Europe.

The two Brazilians understand each other perfectly on and off the field, which makes the duo a formidable weapon for any top-level opponent.

Vinícius smiles because he feels stronger with Rodrygo accompanying him on the offensive front. A sudden departure would break that balance so highly valued by Madridists.

The immediate future: everything in Rodrygo's hands

The reality is that PSG got tired of waiting, but the Brazilian never made Paris a priority. Rodrygo prefers to establish himself at Real Madrid rather than risk his status at another European club.

Only if, in the coming weeks, he feels he doesn't have enough influence in the project, could he activate the exit route.

There's still time, but the feeling in Chamartín is that the ball is in his court. Rodrygo has a contract, quality, and the club's trust, but he knows he needs minutes to avoid stagnating.

For now, he smiles with Vinícius and clings to Real Madrid, his first choice above all else.