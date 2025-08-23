On Monday, the product you need at home arrives at Lidl: perfect and organized clothing

Lidl surprises once again with something that seems designed for any modern home. A practical proposal that simplifies what always feels like a chore. A simple idea that breaks routines.

Every week Lidl shows that everyday life can be reinvented with ingenuity. The new arrival comes with a useful and affordable design. A lightweight solution that fits in any corner of the home.

A solution to make the most of every corner of the home

Lidl launches a hanging drying rack designed to fit on radiators, indoor balconies, and showers without taking up too much space. Its foldable arms system allows for quick and tidy storage. With a compact size, it becomes an ally for small homes.

Lidl's drying rack offers a drying length of about 33 ft. (10 m), more than enough to hang laundry efficiently. This capacity is equivalent to a full load of a standard washing machine or even more depending on the garments. It's a resource that makes drying daily clothes easier.

Its structure combines lightness and strength, with a maximum capacity of up to 33 lbs. (15 kg). This means it can hold not only light clothing but also heavier garments. This way, it becomes a solid alternative to traditional drying racks.

The dimensions of Lidl's hanging drying rack are 22 x 43 x 11 in. (56 x 110 x 28 cm) when open and just 22 x 43 x 1 in. (56 x 110 x 3 cm) when folded. This allows it to be stored in closets, behind doors, or in narrow spaces. It's a solution that gives more flexibility to those with limited space.

Functional design with attractive price

This hanging drying rack from Lidl stands out for its practicality and ease of use indoors. You just need to open its arms and place it in the chosen spot to start hanging clothes. It doesn't require complex assembly or additional accessories.

The shipment includes a unit ready to use from the very first moment, with a design made to last. Its finishes make both drying and quick placement of garments easier. It's an effective alternative to larger models.

The price of this drying rack at Lidl is 9.99 euros, making it a very competitive option in the market. It's an affordable figure that attracts those seeking quality without spending too much. It's an accessible proposal for all types of homes.

The versatility of this drying rack means it can be used in any season of the year, even in apartments without a terrace. Its foldable and lightweight format makes it easy to move from one room to another. It's an accessory designed to simplify household chores.

