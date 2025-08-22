The long wait is over: KFC announces a new product set to storm the United States

Fast food always surprises with new items that spark customers' curiosity, and KFC is no exception. The chain is known for its fried chicken with a secret blend of spices and for offering sides that evoke homemade flavors. However, some products removed in the past left fans wishing for their return.

Recently, KFC has decided to respond to customers' requests and is bringing back two of its most demanded items. Among them are the Potato Wedges, potatoes with a special cut that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, ideal as a side dish. In addition, the Hot & Spicy Wings are returning, wings with a spicy touch that have been a classic among those who enjoy intense flavors.

| KFC

The desired return of the potato wedges

Potato Wedges from KFC stand out for offering a different side compared to traditional French fries. After their removal in 2020, fans started online campaigns to demand their return, proving their popularity. Now, the chain has decided to bring them back to its menu in the United States, although they'll be available only for a limited time and while supplies last.

These potatoes are appreciated not only for their crispy texture and tender interior, but also for their versatility to pair with KFC's signature sauces. Their return represents a way to combine nostalgia with quality, satisfying both those who remember them and those trying them for the first time. In addition, they can be ordered individually, which allows customers to enjoy this classic without needing a full menu.

The impact of the Potato Wedges shows that the most appreciated products by customers can keep their relevance, and that listening to the public's demands can be a very effective strategy. This reintroduction strengthens the relationship between the brand and its followers, offering a product that combines flavor, convenience, and popularity.

| KFC

Hot & spicy wings: the spicy touch that returns

Along with the wedges, the Hot & Spicy Wings are also returning, which had disappeared from the menu for almost two years, reveals AllRecipes. These wings stand out for their spicy marinade and double breading, which gives them a perfect crunch without losing juiciness. Pairing them with the Potato Wedges offers a complete experience, balancing the spiciness with the smoothness of the potatoes.

The return of the Hot & Spicy Wings confirms that classics remain a safe bet for the chain. Their limited availability creates anticipation and motivates customers to visit the restaurants in the first days after launch. Since August 18, both options are available, ensuring that fans can enjoy an irresistible combo that unites tradition and flavor.

With these new items, KFC shows that responding to the public's demands and bringing back historic products can become a guaranteed success. Potato Wedges and Hot & Spicy Wings are the perfect combination for those looking to rediscover the classics while enjoying intense flavors.