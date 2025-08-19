The hidden room in Endrick's mansion in Madrid that will leave you speechless

Endrick Felipe, Brazilian Real Madrid footballer and newly married to Gabriely Miranda, lives in a luxurious mansion in Madrid that has caused a sensation because of an unexpected detail. Beyond its privileged location in La Moraleja and its spacious areas, the property hides a secret room. This corner has surprised everyone with its uniqueness and has sparked everyone's curiosity.

This is a room that had remained practically unknown until now. This room is not just an additional space, but a true entertainment center, designed to offer both fun and privacy. Endrick has created an environment there that combines luxury, technology, and fun, making it clear that his home goes beyond the conventional.

| Instagram, @endrick

The hidden room functions as a complete party room, equipped with all kinds of amenities to welcome friends after intense training sessions. From a state-of-the-art sound system and a pool table to a giant screen and digital lighting, every detail has been designed to offer the ultimate experience.

Style and functionality in every corner of Endrick's mansion

However, the mansion is not limited to this unique space. The main house covers more than 16,145 sq. ft. (1,500 m²), with a minimalist design that prioritizes natural light and comfort. The ground floor is organized in an open concept, with a living room that integrates with the dining area and chef's kitchen, offering spaciousness and flow in every corner.

| Europa Press

The main suite reflects the same attention to detail as the entertainment room. The footballer has a bedroom with a king-size bed, a spacious walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathroom, all with luxury finishes. In addition, the suite has access to a private terrace overlooking the garden and pool, a space of total tranquility and privacy.

A home that protects and supports the young talent's career

The exterior of the mansion is equally impressive. A garden that surrounds the entire property features a large pool, a solarium with loungers, and a barbecue area ideal for gatherings. Every element is designed to combine relaxation, leisure, and luxury in a safe and discreet environment.

The private gym completes the home's wellness offering. Equipped with high-tech machines and everything needed to keep fit, it allows Endrick to train without leaving home. This space reflects the young footballer's discipline and commitment to his career, even off the field.

Finally, the property's advanced home automation ensures total control over lighting, climate, sound, and security. Cameras, high walls, and digital systems protect every corner, guaranteeing absolute privacy. The combination of luxury, functionality, and entertainment makes Endrick's mansion an example of how a young talent can exceptionally balance his personal and professional life.