Arda Güler's dispute in Real Madrid's locker room because of the latest signing

Arda Güler seems to have regained his confidence. After a season full of ups and downs, the Turkish midfielder has felt for the first time that the coach truly trusts him.

Xabi Alonso has given him a leading role in the starting eleven, and the fans are beginning to see in him the game-changing player he once promised to be.

However, the outlook could change within weeks and return him to the most feared scenario: the bench.

The threat doesn't come from a drop in performance, but from the arrival of a Mastantuono who excites both the club and the stands.

The sporting management has strongly backed a young gem who's already demanding a place and whose presence threatens Güler's role in the team. That uncertainty, just days before the transfer window closes, has set off all the alarms.

Franco Mastantuono, the shadow that worries the Turk

The name that causes so much concern in Güler's circle is Franco Mastantuono. The young Argentine arrived in Madrid just a few days ago and has already earned praise from the board and Alonso himself.

The excitement he generates among the fans is enormous, and the coach doesn't hide that he wants to find him a spot soon in the starting eleven.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The problem is that this spot could come from the area Güler currently occupies. For Mastantuono to play, the Turk would have to compete directly with him in several midfield positions, which would spark an unexpected rivalry.

In Valdebebas, they're aware that one of those sacrificed could be Güler himself, something the Turkish international strongly dislikes.

The ghost of the bench and the fear of repeating mistakes

Last season already left deep scars on Arda Güler's spirits. He was promised a leading role and ended up relegated to the bench too many times, which even led him to seek psychological support.

Now, with Franco Mastantuono's emergence, he fears the same story that frustrated him so much will repeat itself.

| E-Noticies

The midfielder wants to be truly important and not a secondary option. He knows Real Madrid have untouchables in the starting eleven, both in midfield and attack, which reduces the available spots.

The Argentine's arrival, in this context, is a blow the Turk isn't willing to accept without protest.

Arda Güler's ultimatum

That's why, in the white club's offices, there's already talk of a possible ultimatum. Arda Güler trusts he'll keep being a key piece for Xabi Alonso, but he has warned that he doesn't intend to spend another season in the shadows.

If Franco Mastantuono takes too many minutes from him, he doesn't rule out forcing his immediate departure.

The Turk wants to succeed at Santiago Bernabéu, but not at any cost. The future will show whether Xabi Alonso manages to fit both talents together or if the Argentine's signing ends up being the sentence for a footballer who seemed to have regained all his confidence.