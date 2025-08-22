Lidl just announced it and customers are amazed: it's what your kitchen was desperately asking for

At Lidl, surprises never run out and every season something appears that sets a trend in the kitchen. The best part is that you don't need to change your routine. You just need to go with what it offers.

Lidl knows how to capture attention with options that combine simple design and utility. These are details that fit into daily life. In the end, what matters is simplifying without giving up style.

A simple kitchen option that fits any routine

Lidl has a compact air fryer that has earned a place in many kitchens because of its ease of use and design. This isn't a new launch, but a device that remains useful for those who want to prepare recipes without complications. The combination of efficiency and small size makes it attractive for everyday use.

| Lidl

This model has a power of 1000 W, which allows you to cook evenly without needing to add much oil. Its basket has a usable capacity of 1.5 qt. (1.5 liters), perfect for preparing small servings or quick meals. With these features, it is functional both in single-person households and in families looking for practicality.

The temperature control can be adjusted between 176 °F and 392 °F (80 °C and 200 °C), which offers flexibility when cooking dishes. In addition, it includes a 30-minute timer with automatic shut-off, which adds safety and convenience to the process. These are details that provide confidence in everyday use.

| Lidl

The interesting part comes with Lidl's current promotion. This air fryer has a reduced price of 19.99 euros on its website, compared to the usual 34.99 euros. This reduction makes the device one of the most attractive offers of the season for those looking for affordable appliances.

A compact design with features that make a difference

The small size of this air fryer means it fits easily in small kitchens. Its dimensions are 8.35 x 11.1 x 10.9 in. (21.2 x 28.2 x 27.7 cm), with a weight of 5.16 lbs. (2.34 kg), which makes it easy to transport and store. The materials used combine plastic, steel, and silicone, which ensures resistance and lightness in daily use.

Its interior includes a rack that improves air circulation, which ensures more even and crisp cooking. This technical detail helps achieve consistent results without complications. This way, it becomes an ally for those who want quick and quality recipes.

| Lidl

The device also includes a 3.28 ft. (1 meter) cable and a light indicator that shows its operating status. This detail adds convenience, as it allows you to check at a glance whether the fryer is running or at rest. The simplicity of its operation reinforces its practical character.

With overheat protection, non-slip feet, and a cool-touch handle, safety is guaranteed with every use. The relationship between current price, compact size, and useful features makes this Lidl fryer a strategic purchase. This is an option that combines savings and practicality in a single appliance.

Prices and offers updated on 08/21/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes