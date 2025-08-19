The important decision Leonardo DiCaprio has made with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio has surprised this summer with a decision that hasn't gone unnoticed in the media landscape. The Hollywood actor, who is used to keeping strict control over his private life, has made a gesture that marks a turning point in his relationship with Vittoria Ceretti. The Italian model, who is 23 years younger than him, has been the center of attention during their vacation in Spain.

The decision in question has been none other than making his relationship with the Italian model public, something he had carefully avoided until now. DiCaprio and Ceretti have been photographed enjoying a vacation at sea near Formentera, not hiding and showing a naturalness. These images, published by Daily Mail, confirm that the couple no longer hesitates to share their love story with the world.

| Europa Press, Instagram, en.e-noticies.cat, @vittoria

Leonardo DiCaprio has posed with Vittoria in a very affectionate manner, exchanging gestures of tenderness under the Spanish sun. On board a luxurious yacht, both have been seen swimming in the sea, relaxing on deck, and enjoying a natural closeness without worrying about the cameras. This way of appearing in public marks an important change for DiCaprio, who for years has zealously protected his romantic life.

Breaking with discretion: the new stage of Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti

This move becomes even more relevant considering Leonardo DiCaprio's history, as he has rarely made his relationships public. With Ceretti, however, he seems to have reached a point of stability and complicity that has led him to break with that tradition. This isn't just a simple summer getaway, but a statement of intent that hints at a consolidated relationship.

| Instagram, @leonardodicaprio

Since they began their romance in August 2023, Leonardo and Vittoria have kept a low profile, although with occasional appearances that sparked rumors. This recent trip to Spain hasn't only served to confirm what was already suspected, but also to show a more relaxed and mature side of the actor. At 50 years old, DiCaprio seems to be in a moment of emotional calm, accompanied by someone who shares his lifestyle and values.

An idyllic setting to consolidate an evolving relationship

Spain, as a setting, has become the ideal backdrop for a moment that marks a change in Leonardo DiCaprio's life. The waters of Formentera, the exclusive atmosphere of the yacht, and the company of close friends have provided the perfect context for such a significant gesture. Beyond a simple vacation, the trip has turned into a declaration of trust and openness.

With this, DiCaprio has shown that he is going through a different, calmer, and more mature stage, in which his relationship with Vittoria occupies a central place. At 50 years old, he appears more comfortable sharing what he used to keep private, reflecting a moment of greater personal balance. The couple seems to have found a stability that doesn't need words, because it is reflected in the way they enjoy their vacation together.