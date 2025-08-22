Sentenced, Luis Enrique axes him and he returns to La Liga to get revenge on Barça, €6M

Just like Barça, clubs like PSG are already starting to consider the summer transfer market closed, but there could still be surprises in Paris. In fact, Luis Enrique has become the main protagonist in recent hours, since the Asturian, who has a past with Barça, has removed a PSG player from the squad. As a result, this player will leave PSG to return to La Liga with the clear goal of getting revenge on Barça, the club where he was developed from a very young age.

PSG have just won everything and, as is normal, many of their players have increased in value and have received many offers. In addition to this situation, there are also players with little prominence who, therefore, are not fully in Luis Enrique's plans in Paris. One of these players, with hardly any minutes during last season, will pack his bags for La Liga to get revenge on Barça: transfer ready, all thanks to Luis Enrique.

| E-Noticies, Europapress

Luis Enrique has earned all the credit in the world and, therefore, PSG are at his complete disposal. Luis Enrique has made a final decision, which is to release a player who, barring a radical change, will return to La Liga to get revenge on Barça, his formative club. This player is none other than Arnau Tenas, PSG's third goalkeeper who, during last season, had hardly any minutes under Luis Enrique's management after leaving Barça.

Sentenced, Luis Enrique removes him and he returns to La Liga to get revenge on Barça, €6M

Luis Enrique, who knows that Gianluigi Donnarumma will sign for City, has French goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, so Arnau Tenas is free to negotiate and leave Paris. Tenas's idea is clear and is to sign for Villarreal, a club that wants to secure his services so he can return to La Liga, where he played with Barça. Arnau Tenas is not fully in Luis Enrique's plans and, consequently, he has a clear path to negotiate with Villarreal, who would pay about €6 million for the Catalan.

Arnau Tenas prioritizes returning to Spain after winning the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup and Villarreal would be the best-positioned club to sign him in this summer transfer window. According to sources from the "grogueta" entity, Arnau Tenas has already given his final "OK" and only an agreement between PSG and Villarreal is missing, although it seems closer rather than farther away.

Arnau Tenas will return to La Liga after leaving Barça for PSG, where he has played two seasons under Luis Enrique's orders. Tenas, who was the third goalkeeper for the Parisian team, hasn't played much either, which is why Luis Enrique has given him the freedom to look for a move in Spain. Arnau Tenas has had several offers from France and England, but his priority has been to return to Spain, where he has received offers from Girona, Villarreal, and Rayo Vallecano.