Florentino Pérez's dream signing gets canceled after Real Madrid-CA Osasuna

Real Madrid have decided not to rush things with Ibrahima Konaté. The recovery of Éder Militão and the strength of the available center-backs allow Xabi Alonso to rotate in defense without any issues.

For this reason, the option of signing the Liverpool defender is less urgent and is now projected for 2026, when he'll become a free agent.

At this time, Real Madrid have five center-backs in the first team squad, in addition to Joan Martínez. The Castilla youth player is already part of the first team's plans.

This situation reinforces the idea of not launching a multi-million operation, especially if David Alaba remains in the squad.

Ibrahima Konaté, determined to wear white

The French center-back is clear about his intention to play at Bernabéu and he's already shown it by rejecting several contract extension offers at Anfield.

He's comfortable at Liverpool, but the opportunity to follow in his former teammate Alexander-Arnold's footsteps and sign for Madrid is simply too attractive.

Meanwhile, the English club's strategy is different. Although they're aware that Madrid are lurking, they keep asking for 50 million for his immediate departure.

They're willing to take the risk of losing him for free in two years rather than selling him for less this summer, which complicates any move in this transfer window.

The calm at Valdebebas

There's a sense of calm in Chamartín. Florentino Pérez and the sporting management see Konaté as a market opportunity, but they don't want to pay disproportionate sums for a player who'll be free in 2026.

The policy is clear: if it's not now at an affordable price, it'll be next summer or as a free agent.

In addition, William Saliba's name remains on the table. The Arsenal defender is considered the number one option, although the latest signs suggest he'll renew with the Londoners.

This situation increases the interest in Konaté, but it doesn't change the roadmap set at Valdebebas: patience and discretion.

A destination already imagined

In Liverpool, they sense that Konaté's future is in Madrid. The player's excitement and the lack of agreement on his contract extension open up a scenario that seems increasingly inevitable.

At Valdebebas, they trust his decision to choose Real Madrid is firm and that the wait will be worth it.

The calendar will set the pace of negotiations, but everything suggests that Bernabéu will have to wait.

Ibrahima Konaté will remain at Liverpool for at least one more season, while Madrid prepare to make the decisive move when the conditions of the transfer market allow it.